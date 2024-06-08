https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/ex-moldovan-president-dodon-says-might-run-for-president-this-fall-1118877475.html
Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Says Might Run for President This Fall
Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president and chairman of the opposition Party of Socialists, told Sputnik that he does not rule out his participation in the presidential election in Moldova, scheduled for this fall.
"If there is a chance to defeat [incumbent Moldovan President] Maia Sandu, and we don't find a single candidate from the opposition, and all parties go, I don't rule out that I may go to the presidential election this year," Dodon said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He reminded that he had defeated Sandu at the election eight years ago, but lost to her four years ago. "People often ask me: Igor Nikolayevich, don't you want a rematch? But I do not have an ambition to participate in this election at any cost. The result is more important to us. The goal. And the goal is to change the leadership of the Republic of Moldova. Because this government is destroying the country," the politician said. Dodon added that he and his party were ready to cooperate and join forces with other opposition figures in the country's presidential election in order to "save the country."
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Igor Dodon, Moldova's former president and chairman of the opposition Party of Socialists, told Sputnik that he does not rule out his participation in the presidential election in Moldova, scheduled for this fall.
