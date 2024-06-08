https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/israeli-army-says-rescued-4-hostages-held-in-gaza---idf-1118872149.html

Israeli Army Says Rescued 4 Hostages Held in Gaza - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had rescued four hostages, including a Russian national, who were kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7 and held in Gaza by the Hamas movement since then.

"This morning (Saturday), in a joint IDF, ISA [Israel Securities Authority] and Israel Police (Yamam) complex, special, daytime operation in Nuseirat, four Israeli hostages were rescued. Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7th," the Israeli army said in a statement. The hostages were rescued by the Israeli forces in two separate locations in the center of Nuseirat in Gaza, the military authorities said. "They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations," the IDF said.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 36,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

