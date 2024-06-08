https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/scott-ritter-putin-seeks-resolution-with-nato-but-russias-future-is-in-brics-1118855216.html

Scott Ritter: Putin Seeks Resolution With NATO but Russia's Future is in BRICS

Russia is embracing a future beyond Western economic hegemony, the Russian President said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

President Vladimir Putin “continues to hold the door open for a resolution” of conflicts between NATO and Russia, said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, but the country will embrace a new multipolar world led by institutions like the BRICS economic bloc.The leader closed out the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with a presentation where he stressed the country’s preparations for the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan this fall. The bloc doubled in size at last year’s summit, noted Ritter, and appears set to continue to expand as it challenges the Western-oriented G7 group.A recent report demonstrated that BRICS economies maintain higher average growth than G7 nations. "With continued higher growth rates and the potential to add more members, BRICS looks likely to overtake the G7 in economic size within two decades," concluded the analysis.“The theme that Vladimir Putin painted was one that showed Russia to be in a sound place economically, a growing economy, a diversifying economy, an economy that was adapting to the new reality of a multilateral, multipolar world, an economy that is very much linked to the future expansion and success of BRICS,” said Ritter of Putin’s closing comments at the 2024 SPIEF, which hosted representatives from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.Ritter noted that Putin “put the Istanbul solution back on the table” for a resolution of the conflict with Ukraine, but it would be modified “based upon the new reality.” Ukraine and Russia were engaged in peace talks shortly after the launch of Moscow's special military operation in 2022, it was reported by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but the United States interfered to end the negotiations. Another round of talks between the two countries that year was scuttled by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also at the behest of Washington, it has emerged.In October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree making it unlawful for Kiev to engage in negotiations with Russia as long as it is governed by President Vladimir Putin.Zelensky must step down, Putin said, claiming he is a usurper as he rules beyond his elected mandate. The Russian president also sought to calm speculation about nuclear war and conflict with the United States, claiming that conditions have not been met for Russia to consider the use of its nuclear weapons.

