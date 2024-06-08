https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/spief-2024-attended-by-21300-participants-from-139-countries---organizers-1118875992.html

SPIEF 2024 Attended by 21,300 Participants From 139 Countries - Organizers

SPIEF 2024 Attended by 21,300 Participants From 139 Countries - Organizers

Sputnik International

Over 21,000 participants from 139 countries took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Advisor to the Russian President and SPIEF Organization Committee Secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.

2024-06-08T15:57+0000

2024-06-08T15:57+0000

2024-06-08T15:58+0000

russia

anton kobyakov

business

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

spief 2024

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118875735_0:143:3132:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a07b032cbdc8dae9d83946d3dc9de0.jpg

"There were 21,300 participants from 139 countries of the world taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)," Kobyakov told the closing press conference of the forum, adding that these numbers exceeded the pre-pandemic level. This proves that international economic activity recovers "no matter what," he said. "There were 982 agreements signed at the forum for a total of 6.430 trillion rubles [$71.9 billion]. This includes only what is not considered a commercial secret," the official told the conference. Foreign delegations from 95 countries, including 63 diplomatic mission leaders and 48 foreign ministers, participated in the event, a presentation shown at the press conference read. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/photos-international-guests-take-part-in-spief-2024-1118836597.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, st petersburg international economic forum, 27th st petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024