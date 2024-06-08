International
SPIEF 2024 Attended by 21,300 Participants From 139 Countries - Organizers
SPIEF 2024 Attended by 21,300 Participants From 139 Countries - Organizers
Over 21,000 participants from 139 countries took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Advisor to the Russian President and SPIEF Organization Committee Secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.
"There were 21,300 participants from 139 countries of the world taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)," Kobyakov told the closing press conference of the forum, adding that these numbers exceeded the pre-pandemic level. This proves that international economic activity recovers "no matter what," he said. "There were 982 agreements signed at the forum for a total of 6.430 trillion rubles [$71.9 billion]. This includes only what is not considered a commercial secret," the official told the conference. Foreign delegations from 95 countries, including 63 diplomatic mission leaders and 48 foreign ministers, participated in the event, a presentation shown at the press conference read. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
russia, st petersburg international economic forum, 27th st petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024
russia, st petersburg international economic forum, 27th st petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024

SPIEF 2024 Attended by 21,300 Participants From 139 Countries - Organizers

15:57 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 08.06.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Over 21,000 participants from 139 countries took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Advisor to the Russian President and SPIEF Organization Committee Secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.
"There were 21,300 participants from 139 countries of the world taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)," Kobyakov told the closing press conference of the forum, adding that these numbers exceeded the pre-pandemic level.
This proves that international economic activity recovers "no matter what," he said.
"There were 982 agreements signed at the forum for a total of 6.430 trillion rubles [$71.9 billion]. This includes only what is not considered a commercial secret," the official told the conference.
Foreign delegations from 95 countries, including 63 diplomatic mission leaders and 48 foreign ministers, participated in the event, a presentation shown at the press conference read.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
