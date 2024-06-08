https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/turkiyes-first-foray-into-tank-building-what-we-know-about-the-altay-mbt-1118875388.html

Turkiye’s First Foray Into Tank-Building: What We Know About the Altay MBT

Spending most of its modern history relying on Western main battle tank designs, Turkiye began to explore the production of a domestic heavy armored platform in the late 2000s, as part of a broader push to increase the self-sufficiency of its military-industrial complex.

Turkiye’s Defense Industry Agency recently announced the start of mass production of the new Altay main battle tank. Here's what we know about the tank and its stated capabilities.Before building the Altay, Turkiye spent decades relying on American M48 and M60 tanks, and West German Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 MBTs. The latter proved highly vulnerable to portable anti-tank missiles used by militants in southern Turkiye. Turkish Defense Industry Agency chief Haluk Gorgun has assured that the Altay’s design has been upgraded "in accordance with the conditions of the modern combat environment."

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

