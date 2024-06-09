https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/german-authorities-try-to-please-us-by-preparing-to-conflict-with-russia---kremlin-1118884077.html

German Authorities Try to Please US by Preparing to Conflict With Russia - Kremlin

The statements made by the German authorities about preparing for war with Russia are related to the need to please Brussels, Washington and NATO, as Germany has been experiencing problems with its sovereignty since the end of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the country must prepare for war by 2029 amid "increasing Russian threats."That is why their position is so complicated, Peskov said."Can you imagine them tearing up [between Brussels, NATO and Washington]?" he added.Meanwhile, Bundeswehr Deputy Inspector General Andreas Hoppe said Sunday that the German armed forces were planning to significantly increase the number of reservists in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."It is impossible without reserves. We see this in Ukraine ... We must adapt the reserve to the current challenges of security policy so that it can adequately support the Bundeswehr in carrying out tasks for the defense of the country and the alliance," Hoppe told the DPA news agency.The goal is to build up the reserve to 60,000 people for basic purposes, who will be trained for clear tasks and included in the planning of future operations, the official said.In addition, the Bundeswehr is currently considering how many people could potentially be drafted into the army "in case of defense," he said."We proceed from the fact that about 800,000 people can be drafted according to the laws of wartime. Basically, this is everyone who has ever served in the Bundeswehr, retired and is suitable for age," Hoppe said.Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it will lead to an escalation of the conflict.Kremlin on Putin's Meeting With Foreign Journalists: Russia Needs to Explain Its PositionWestern authorities are imposing censorship on their media while preparing for war and this can be seen "with the naked eye," but Russia has to continue to explain its position, Dmitry Peskov also said on Sunday. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Even the most respected publications in the United States and the United Kingdom publish their materials "exactly as told," Peskov added. "We have to try to explain our position. It's like riding a bike. You can't stop, you have to do it all the time. You have to pedal all the time," Peskov said when asked if there was any point in talking to Western media at this point. All media representatives at the meeting agreed to meet with Putin once again, he said.

