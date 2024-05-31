https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/clooney-foundation-project-targets-russian-journalists-with-secret-arrest-warrants-1118714459.html

Clooney Foundation Weaponizes Project for Secret Arrest Warrants Against Russian Journalists

Anna Neistat, the Legal Director of the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Docket Project, revealed that the organization is seeking to obtain secret arrest warrants for Russian journalists in Europe.

Neistat explained that some European countries have laws against "war propaganda" in their criminal codes."We are submitting requests to initiate criminal proceedings in countries where this provision exists in the criminal code," Neistat told the US state-controlled 'Voice of America' radio (listed as a foreign agent in Russia). Neistat added that no requests have been submitted yet, and the names of the journalists targeted by the project have not been disclosed. She mentioned that the focus is on "the most prominent Russian propagandists.""We are asking prosecutors to issue secret arrest warrants... so the names are not revealed," she added. "We want these individuals to travel to other countries and be arrested there. It’s better if they are left guessing rather than receiving a clear warning."However, Neistat acknowledged that no cases have ever been initiated under the "war propaganda" articles in the criminal codes of the relevant countries.The project is also considering approaching the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold journalists accountable and investigate their involvement in "incitement to genocide." Neistat noted this would be a legally complex process, requiring evidence of the crime. Moreover, the court is currently dealing with a large number of cases.Western countries overlook the persecution and murder of Russian journalists and threats against them from the Kiev regime.Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that the Kiev regime openly boasts about its involvement in the killings of Russian journalists. He mentioned recent deaths at the hands of Ukrainian special services, including Darya Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), Oleg Klohov, Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, Rossiya-24 war correspondent Boris Maksudov and Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Yeremin. Polyanskiy added that the West deliberately turns a blind eye to these crimes by Kiev.Additionally, Russian law enforcement authorities have uncovered Kiev's plans to commit terrorist acts against several Russian journalists, including Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselev, Olga Skabeeva and Yevgeny Popov.

