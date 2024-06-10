https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/eurosceptic-party-wins-exposes-growing-rift-between-eu-public-and-governments-1118895122.html

Eurosceptic Party Wins Expose Growing Rift Between EU Public and Governments

Eurosceptic Party Wins Expose Growing Rift Between EU Public and Governments

The outcome of the European Parliament elections shows that Euroscepticism is gaining strength across the bloc as weak economic growth, migration problems and the Ukraine crisis continue to haunt Europe.

The fallout from NATO's proxy conflict in Ukraine has helped Europsceptic parties make major gains in European Parliament elections, says an MEP.While the mainstream conservative European People's Party (EPP) remains the largest group in the assembly, Eurosceptic parties made serious gains across the bloc just as polls predicted."I think the war in Ukraine also featured, but I think primarily in terms of the impact on living costs in Europe," he stressed. "But there's also rising fear of a general war."Parties opposed to greater Euro-federalism and war made gains across News website Politico said two alternative-right coalitions – the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the Identity and Democracy (ID) group – have gained 131 seats, not counting the AfD's 15 MEPs, the Hungarian Fidesz party's 10, the Polish Confederation party's six MEPs, and the Bulgarian Revival's three representatives.If those parties formed a single group it would be one of the largest forces in the EU Parliament, second only to the EPP, the site calculated.The New York Times noted that that new right-wing parties currently rule alone or as part of coalitions in seven of the bloc's 27 countries."The catastrophic eco-religious energy policy is increasingly destroying people's economic livelihoods. The massive poverty immigration promoted by the globalist parties continues unchecked," Blex said. "The situation in the EU member states is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens. I therefore think that the trend towards voting for non-woke, conservative-patriotic parties will continue."According to Blex, there is "an ever-increasing discrepancy between the warmongers in governments and the population" amid the Ukraine conflict.He noted that France exemplified the trend with the crushing defeat of Macron's party just weeks after the French president proposed sending NATO troops to Ukraine.But the growing support for Eurosceptic parties does not mean the EU will see a change of direction, according to Beck. While the centrist EPP Group is still the strongest force in the European Parliament it is unlikely that the bloc's strategy will change in the foreseeable future, the pundit argued.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a member of EPP affiliate the CDU, is seeking MEPs' approval for a second term at the head of the EU's executive.Politico reported that she could be able to rely on the social-democrat and liberal grpoupings as well as her own faction.Manfred Weber, the leader of the EPP, called on European leaders to support von der Leyen for five more years. Beck warned that a second mandate for UVDL would make it unlikely that the bloc's foreign policy would change — especially its militarization of Ukraine."I think we are not going to see any drastic change of direction in any of these respects, not the kind of change that's necessary to restore Europe's economic fortunes and infuse an element of dynamism into our economy," he added. "Europe has simply lost out too much. It's totally uncompetitive, compared to the US and Eastern Asia now. Europe is, I think, in decline."

