https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/macron-gambles-with-snap-vote-to-prepare-comeback-for-centrists-after-dismal-eu-election-results-1118893861.html

Macron Gambles With Snap Vote to Prepare Comeback for Centrists After Dismal EU Election Results

Macron Gambles With Snap Vote to Prepare Comeback for Centrists After Dismal EU Election Results

Sputnik International

Emmanuel Macron's gamble was very simple when he opted to call snap elections, Dr John Laughland, a lecturer in politics and history at ICES, the Catholic Institute of the Vendée, told Sputnik.

2024-06-10T18:45+0000

2024-06-10T18:45+0000

2024-06-10T18:59+0000

analysis

france

emmanuel macron

european union (eu)

national assembly

snap election

snap elections

marine le pen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118892852_0:151:3104:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_3bd2a2549838c3af0d8859d9ff7ebd48.jpg

Emmanuel Macron's calculation was “very straightforward and very simple,” when he opted to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap elections, Dr John Laughland, a lecturer in politics and history at ICES, the Catholic Institute of the Vendée, told Sputnik.Macron’s “gamble” is that if the right-wing “National Rally” (RN) that crushed his Renaissance party in the EU elections were to win in the snap vote, and govern France for the next 2 or 3 years, by 2027 some "Macron-type centrist" would have materialized, he said.There would be “some kind of successor to Macron,” who “would hope to beat the Rassemblement National, which by then will have actually been in power.”Looking at the factors that led up to the crushing defeat, the pundit singled out two.He suggested the other explanation is that the the lead candidate, Valérie Hayer was “extremely weak.”If the snap elections were to result in a change in government in France, and the RN secured a majority in Parliament, “it is conceivable” that there might be a change in the country’s policy on supporting the proxy conflict in Ukraine, suggested the expert.Rassemblement National, in his opinion, appeared more “cautious on provoking Russia so there could be a change.”According to the pundit, there has been a lot of talk in the wake of Macron’s increasingly hawkish Ukraine policy. The French president's warmongering has ranged from not ruling out NATO boots on the ground, to talking of “sending instructors” there and allowing Kiev to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia.At the same time, he voiced the opinion that Europeans were “sort of asleep,” or “sleepwalking” when it came to the dangerous escalation the West’s rhetoric and actions were fraught with.Unfortunately, all indications are that the policy of arming, Ukraine, of sending more and more weapons there will continue, said the lecturer.After Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots, and said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation," the Kremlin was swift to respond."We consider these actions — given that France is a member of NATO, a member of the European Union, a large European state — we consider these statements to be very, very provocative, increasing tension on the continent and not conducive to anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/macron-announces-dissolution-of-frances-national-assembly-holding-of-snap-elections-1118886616.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-views-macrons-remarks-very-provocative-escalating-tensions-on-continent---kremlin-1118831004.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

french president emmanuel macron, new elections in france 2024, french snap elections, french parliament's lower house 2024 elections, macron dissolved parliament, macron ukraine support, macron fighter jets for ukraine, macron mirage 2000 warplanes, france mirage 2000 ukraine, western aid, arms supply, arms supplies, weapons supply, arms for ukraine, fighter jets, french fighter jets, french aircraft, crazy macron, warmonger macron, macron warmonger