Macron Gambles With Snap Vote to Prepare Comeback for Centrists After Dismal EU Election Results
Emmanuel Macron's gamble was very simple when he opted to call snap elections, Dr John Laughland, a lecturer in politics and history at ICES, the Catholic Institute of the Vendée, told Sputnik.
Emmanuel Macron's calculation was “very straightforward and very simple,” when he opted to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap elections, Dr John Laughland, a lecturer in politics and history at ICES, the Catholic Institute of the Vendée, told Sputnik.Macron’s “gamble” is that if the right-wing “National Rally” (RN) that crushed his Renaissance party in the EU elections were to win in the snap vote, and govern France for the next 2 or 3 years, by 2027 some "Macron-type centrist" would have materialized, he said.There would be “some kind of successor to Macron,” who “would hope to beat the Rassemblement National, which by then will have actually been in power.”Looking at the factors that led up to the crushing defeat, the pundit singled out two.He suggested the other explanation is that the the lead candidate, Valérie Hayer was “extremely weak.”If the snap elections were to result in a change in government in France, and the RN secured a majority in Parliament, “it is conceivable” that there might be a change in the country’s policy on supporting the proxy conflict in Ukraine, suggested the expert.Rassemblement National, in his opinion, appeared more “cautious on provoking Russia so there could be a change.”According to the pundit, there has been a lot of talk in the wake of Macron’s increasingly hawkish Ukraine policy. The French president's warmongering has ranged from not ruling out NATO boots on the ground, to talking of “sending instructors” there and allowing Kiev to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia.At the same time, he voiced the opinion that Europeans were “sort of asleep,” or “sleepwalking” when it came to the dangerous escalation the West’s rhetoric and actions were fraught with.Unfortunately, all indications are that the policy of arming, Ukraine, of sending more and more weapons there will continue, said the lecturer.After Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots, and said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation," the Kremlin was swift to respond."We consider these actions — given that France is a member of NATO, a member of the European Union, a large European state — we consider these statements to be very, very provocative, increasing tension on the continent and not conducive to anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Macron Gambles With Snap Vote to Prepare Comeback for Centrists After Dismal EU Election Results
18:45 GMT 10.06.2024 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 10.06.2024)
The French president called a snap election on Sunday after the EU elections debacle. Macron said he wanted to give France’s voters a chance to choose their “parliamentary future by voting.” The first round of early elections will be held on June 30, with a second round on July 7.
