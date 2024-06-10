International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Gonna Smoke You Out: Russia Ushers New 'Malva' Self-Propelled Gun Into Combat
Gonna Smoke You Out: Russia Ushers New 'Malva' Self-Propelled Gun Into Combat
The brand-new 2S43 “Malva” self-propelled gun for counter-battery warfare has seen its first combat action in Russia’s special military op zone in Kharkov region.
The brand-new 2S43 'Malva' self-propelled gun for counter-battery warfare has seen its first round of combat action in Russia’s special military op zone in Kharkov region. Developed by Russia's state-owned company, Rostec, this truck-mounted artillery features distinctive attributes that make it highly maneuverable and challenging for the enemy to detect and eliminate.There’s no dodging Malva’s barrage of fire. Here’s why:Lightweight &amp; MobileMobility is key to survival of cannon artillery. 'Malva' is the first Russian self-propelled gun on a wheeled base. It utilizes BAZ-6010-02 8 X 8 wheeled chassis produced by the Bryansk Automobile Plant.Malva is much lighter and more mobile than the Russian army’s self-propelled howitzer of the same caliber, the 152 mm Msta-S. The combat weight of the new gun is 32 tons, allowing it to be transported by Il-76 aircraft.The integrated 152-mm 2A64 gun is mounted on the chassis of the wheeled system, allowing it to take full advantage of its ability to quickly move into position, deploy, fire, and then relocate.Thanks to its powerful YaMZ-8424.10, 470 horsepower diesel engine, the combat vehicle is capable of accelerating up to 80 kilometers per hour on the highway. The 'Malva' is capable of covering 1,000 km on roads without refueling, that is twice as much as the Msta-S. It can also travel off-road thanks to its 4-wheel drive.The cabin in the front part of the chassis accommodates a crew of five in a double-row formation, with the center reserved for various units and ammunition. The artillery mount is located at the rear of the vehicle.High PrecisionThe Malva’s range is 24 km for High Explosive (HE) and up to 28 km using rocket assisted projectiles. Importantly, the gun’s range expands to around 43 km when using the newest 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munitions.Currently, wheeled artillery systems like the French CAESAR, the Swedish-made Archer, and the Ukrainian-made Bogdana can launch high explosive rounds up to a distance of 40 kilometers. Using "Krasnopol" ammunition enables Russian artillery units to outgun their enemies in terms of range.The 2S43 'Malva' is equipped with a multi-round simultaneous impact system, allowing it to fire multiple rounds at once. Its onboard equipment streamlines the gun feeding process and enables automatic fire direction. With a rate of fire reaching up to 7 shots per minute and the ability to carry several dozen shells, the 2S43 'Malva' is a powerful weapon on the battlefield. Additionally, it comes equipped with a self-contained power generating unit to ensure a constant supply of electricity.The 'Malva' is known for its accuracy, range, rate of fire, and mobility, making it the ideal weapon for mobile fire support. A single self-propelled gun can create the illusion of a full battery, giving the enemy the impression of overwhelming firepower. Not only is the 2S43 'Malva' fast and maneuverable, but it is also highly resistant to FPV drones. It is a cost-effective option that requires minimal maintenance and boasts a long service life.
When Rostec's first self-propelled wheeled howitzer in Russia passed its official test, it was praised for its focus on improved mobility, designed to protect the lives of Russian military personnel.
The brand-new 2S43 'Malva' self-propelled gun for counter-battery warfare has seen its first round of combat action in Russia’s special military op zone in Kharkov region.
Developed by Russia's state-owned company, Rostec, this truck-mounted artillery features distinctive attributes that make it highly maneuverable and challenging for the enemy to detect and eliminate.
There’s no dodging Malva’s barrage of fire. Here’s why:

Lightweight & Mobile

Mobility is key to survival of cannon artillery. 'Malva' is the first Russian self-propelled gun on a wheeled base. It utilizes BAZ-6010-02 8 X 8 wheeled chassis produced by the Bryansk Automobile Plant.
Malva is much lighter and more mobile than the Russian army’s self-propelled howitzer of the same caliber, the 152 mm Msta-S. The combat weight of the new gun is 32 tons, allowing it to be transported by Il-76 aircraft.
The integrated 152-mm 2A64 gun is mounted on the chassis of the wheeled system, allowing it to take full advantage of its ability to quickly move into position, deploy, fire, and then relocate.
Thanks to its powerful YaMZ-8424.10, 470 horsepower diesel engine, the combat vehicle is capable of accelerating up to 80 kilometers per hour on the highway. The 'Malva' is capable of covering 1,000 km on roads without refueling, that is twice as much as the Msta-S. It can also travel off-road thanks to its 4-wheel drive.
The cabin in the front part of the chassis accommodates a crew of five in a double-row formation, with the center reserved for various units and ammunition. The artillery mount is located at the rear of the vehicle.
High Precision

The Malva’s range is 24 km for High Explosive (HE) and up to 28 km using rocket assisted projectiles. Importantly, the gun’s range expands to around 43 km when using the newest 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munitions.
Currently, wheeled artillery systems like the French CAESAR, the Swedish-made Archer, and the Ukrainian-made Bogdana can launch high explosive rounds up to a distance of 40 kilometers. Using "Krasnopol" ammunition enables Russian artillery units to outgun their enemies in terms of range.
The 2S43 'Malva' is equipped with a multi-round simultaneous impact system, allowing it to fire multiple rounds at once. Its onboard equipment streamlines the gun feeding process and enables automatic fire direction. With a rate of fire reaching up to 7 shots per minute and the ability to carry several dozen shells, the 2S43 'Malva' is a powerful weapon on the battlefield. Additionally, it comes equipped with a self-contained power generating unit to ensure a constant supply of electricity.
The 'Malva' is known for its accuracy, range, rate of fire, and mobility, making it the ideal weapon for mobile fire support. A single self-propelled gun can create the illusion of a full battery, giving the enemy the impression of overwhelming firepower. Not only is the 2S43 'Malva' fast and maneuverable, but it is also highly resistant to FPV drones. It is a cost-effective option that requires minimal maintenance and boasts a long service life.
