https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/russian-sever-group-of-forces-advances-into-depths-of-ukrainian-defense-in-kharkov-region-1118871734.html

Russian Sever Group of Forces Advances Into Depths of Ukrainian Defense in Kharkov Region

Russian Sever Group of Forces Advances Into Depths of Ukrainian Defense in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue their advance into the depths of enemy defenses in the Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense stated.

2024-06-08T12:03+0000

2024-06-08T12:03+0000

2024-06-08T12:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kharkov

armed forces of ukraine

ministry of defense

m113

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118871480_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bdcea2deaa2dc08fef54b3cbd40424.jpg

“Strikes were inflicted on the manpower and equipment of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Granov and Konstantinovka in the Kharkov region,” the statement said.Over the past day, the group also repelled six counterattacks by the 42nd Mechanized, 71st Jaeger, and 82nd Air Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard. In these battles, the Ukrainian army lost approximately 180 personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three other vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.In the meantime, Russia's Zapad group of forces have occupied more advantageous positions and repelled three attacks, while the Ukrainian military has lost up to 495 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Units of the Zapad group of forces occupied more advantageous positions, defeating formations of the 14th, 63rd, 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 117th air defense brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry said. In addition, the Russian troops repelled three counterattacks by an enemy assault groups. Ukraine has lost up to 495 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles, four US-made 155-mm М777 howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer during clashes with Russia's Zapad group, the statement added. In addition, Ukrainian troops lost up to 180 soldiers in battles with the Sever (North) grouping of Russian troops, over 400 in battles with the Yug grouping of troops, up to 340 with the Tsentr grouping of troops and up to 135 with the Vostok grouping of troops, as well as up to 50 military personnel and a UK-made Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount in battles with the Dnepr battlegroup. Over the past day, the Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter, four ATACMS missiles, 71 drones and other targets, the statement added. Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned boats during the same period.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russian-armed-forces-liberate-the-village-of-berestovoye-in-kharkov-region-1118641822.html

russia

ukraine

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, kharkiv, sever battlegroup, northern group of forces, zapa battlegroup, wester group of forces, ukrainian conflict, ukranian crisis, war in ukraine