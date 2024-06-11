https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/china-intercepts-dutch-chopper-near-shanghai-lambasts-netherlands-for-provocation-1118903982.html

China Intercepts Dutch Chopper Near Shanghai, Lambasts Netherlands for Provocation

China Intercepts Dutch Chopper Near Shanghai, Lambasts Netherlands for Provocation

Sputnik International

he Dutch military has created a dangerous situation in the East China Sea using a UN mission as a cover-up, Chinese Ministry of Defense representative Zhang Xiaogang has said.

2024-06-11T11:53+0000

2024-06-11T11:53+0000

2024-06-11T11:53+0000

world

china

netherlands

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

royal netherlands navy

shanghai

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422750_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_039656edfbb5479c1494074f166e5ae1.jpg

The Dutch military has created a dangerous situation in the East China Sea after using a UN mission as a cover-up, Chinese Ministry of Defense representative Zhang Xiaogang has said.He added that Beijing urges the Netherlands to limit any activities of their armed forces in the region and vowed decisive counter-measures in response to provocations near China’s territory.The statement came in response to Amsterdam saying that one People’s Liberation Army helicopter and two fighter jets had approached a helicopter assigned to a Dutch frigate in the East China Sea.The Dutch claimed that the incident happened in international airspace and that the vessel was overseeing the implementation of a UN Security Council resolution on North Korea sanctions. Beijing debunked these claims, explaining that the helicopter assigned to the Tromp-class frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy entered its airspace east of Shanghai.The command of the People’s Liberation Army had to use its fighter jets to expel the helicopter from the area after warning its crew.He added that the Netherlands had used the UN mission as a pretext for power projection in regions that are under the jurisdiction of other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/nato-would-stand-no-chance-against-russia-china-military-alliance--analyst-1118772307.html

china

netherlands

shanghai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

china, netherlands, china-netherlands incident, dutch helicopter china, china amsterdam