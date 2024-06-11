https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/nuclear-weapon-drills-help-russia-prepare-for-possible-nato-invasion-1118908213.html

Nuclear Weapon Drills Help Russia Prepare for Possible NATO Invasion

The ongoing Russian tactical nuclear weapon drills, whose second phase began this week, is not some kind of act of showmanship, warns military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor in chief of National Defense magazine.

The purpose of this exercise is to rehearse the “practical mechanisms” of tactical nuclear weapon use if a decision to resort to such drastic measures were to be made.This is not signaling someone, not some underscoring of some ‘red lines’ - this is about practice,” Korotchenko tells Sputnik. The various aspects of tactical nuclear weapon use being tested during this exercise include the delivery of presidential authorization to the troops, unlocking the warheads, flight data input and targeting – basically everything involved in an actual nuclear strike, he says. The drills are essentially meant to ensure that the Russian Armed Forces would be prepared to launch a tactical nuclear strike against a NATO military contingent if the latter were to be deployed to the Ukrainian conflict zone to attack Russian troops there, Korotchenko claims. “This is a response mechanism in case NATO enters a war with Russia,” he surmises. Thus, Korotchenko argues, such drills “should be held regularly and without warning,” and Russian troops should be ready for action if a decision to use tactical nuclear weapons is made.

