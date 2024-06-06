https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-military-vet-its-scary-how-west-pushes-world-to-precipice-of-nuclear-war-1118809778.html

US Military Vet: It's Scary How West Pushes World to Precipice of Nuclear War

US Military Vet: It's Scary How West Pushes World to Precipice of Nuclear War

Sputnik International

During a meeting with foreign press, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West against thoughtless conflict escalation, stressing that Moscow could repel NATO attempts to threaten its sovereignty both asymmetrically and directly.

2024-06-06T12:51+0000

2024-06-06T12:51+0000

2024-06-06T12:51+0000

us

world

vladimir putin

earl rasmussen

scott ritter

russia

ukraine

nato

us army

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with foreign journalists on June 5 within the framework of the 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Addressing the Ukraine conflict the Russian president noted that Western weapon deliveries to the Kiev regime, coupled with the approval to hit targets deep inside Russia, is fraught with severe escalation risks.Asymmetrical ResponseRussia is aware of the fact that while Ukrainian military personnel can participate in the selection of targets for long-range NATO-grade missiles, decisions to strike are made by those who supply the weapons, the president emphasized.Putin made it clear that Russia will respond and consider various options to do this. To illustrate his point, the president suggested delivering weapons to third countries confronting NATO member states involved in the Ukraine conflict."Why do we not have the right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world where attacks on sensitive facilities will be carried out… The answer may be asymmetric. We will think about it," Putin remarked.Nuclear OptionWhile Russia pursues a policy of no first use (NFU) of nukes, Putin did not rule out using all means available to Russia if the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity are threatened in accordance with its nuclear doctrine.He went on to say that, unfortunately, Western leaders continue to move up the escalation ladder being completely detached from reality."Sometimes I think that they have their nuclear-hardened bunkers for senior decision makers. I mean, there are facilities that the entire US Congress and their families will be safe with, if we get to a nuclear stage. But they don't care about the actual people. They don't care about their own people," Rasmussen said.The expert lamented the fact that the Western establishment is trying to silence voices in the US and Europe which are warning against raising stakes in Ukraine and bringing the ongoing proxy war with Russia to a direct confrontation. Rasmussen particularly referred to the US authorities' decision to seize the passport of former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter to prevent him from traveling to Russia.West Doesn't Care About UkrainiansGiven all of the above, it's hardly surprising that Western elites are eager to fight for the last Ukrainian in its proxy war against Russia, the expert remarked. During the meeting with foreign journalists, Putin drew attention to the US behind-the-scenes efforts to force the Kiev regime to lower the draft age to 18 in order to replenish its huge losses on the battleground.According to Putin, the Ukrainian Army loses about 50,000 soldiers a month, with sanitary losses accounting for only 50% of them. "I said 50,000, but this is the most modest estimate. These are 50,000, this is what we see on the battlefield," the president said, adding that Russia's losses are several times less with an approximate one-to-five ratio."The unacceptance of the Western leaders to recognize this clearly shows they do not care or have any ambitions or any desire to support Ukraine itself," the military expert said. "Their entire desire is to try to weaken Russia. And it has been a complete failure. Yet politically they don't want to accept that."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russian-air-defense-downs-8-atacms-missiles-8-drones-near-crimea-overnight---mod-1118695712.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/scott-ritter-ukraines-nato-allies-dragging-world-into-nuclear-armageddon--1118717524.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/putin-speaks-with-top-international-media-representatives-at-spief---full-video-1118807827.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/the-west-depends-on-putins-rationality-to-avoid-wwiii-1118692662.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

vladimir putin's meeting with foreign press, spief 2024, nato deliveries of long-range missiles to ukraine, strikes with long-range nato missiles deep inside russia, war in ukraine, ukraine war, russia's assymetric response to west's arms deliveries to ukraine, russia's nuclear doctrine