A Moral Crisis: Confusion Between the US and Israel Continues as Both Administrations Show Cracks

Confusion between the US and Israel appeared to continue as the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted ceasefire resolution for Gaza and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected it.

On Monday, confusion between the US and Israel appeared to continue as the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted ceasefire resolution for Gaza based on a proposal that was outlined by US President Joe Biden. The US claimed that Israel accepted the proposal, however Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected it and maintains little to no possibility of a ceasefire.Radhika Desai, an author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and the director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, sat down with Sputnik's The Critical Hour on Tuesday. Desai told the show’s hosts that since the war first unfolded in October, one has at “every stage been at a loss for words”.“Meanwhile, I think the right-wing parties are probably even worse than him, are only hanging on because they figure that if they lose this government, they may lose the war. [...] But Netanyahu is not in control of the situation,” she added. “The US, Israel, in particular - are pulled apart by different directions. They themselves don't know what they're doing. But there's one thing they seem to be agreeing on, which is that no matter what the continued murder of a genocide of civilians in Gaza can continue.”US officials who publicly resigned over the Biden administration’s Gaza policy are now working together in an effort to support ongoing dissent, and to put pressure on the US government, CNN reported on Sunday.More than half a dozen people had left their jobs as a form of protest, with many officials saying they would pursue further action outside the government. Officials who spoke with the news outlet said they still have colleagues within the government who agreed with their decisions to leave.“When you do something so wrong, you are going to generate a moral crisis within your own society, among your own people. And you are beginning to see that again. It's a moral crisis of two different sorts,” the author explained. “In the US, people are resigning because they are horrified. In Israel, Benny Gantz has resigned because he thinks that Netanyahu is not doing, murdering enough Palestinians and bringing victory closer, faster.”“And they're now saying they're going to coordinate,” Desai said. “They realize that this is something very big, that this represents their own country doing something far more wrong than they have been [...] trained to look away from a considerable amount of wrong.”Desai then drew a comparison between the US’s actions in the Vietnam War to that of their actions in Gaza; citing campus protests as one major similarity. A “veil” had been placed around peoples’ eyes at that point, during which voters had been told that what the US was doing was “liberating Vietnam” up until the point when the “veil” was suddenly torn off and people could see the “horror” of what the US was doing to Vietnam, she explained.“Gaza itself was a tiny enough place that you could practically bomb anywhere and say that this is where Hamas is and there are civilians there. So, it really is, the sheer madness is spiraling itself out of control.”On Saturday the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had rescued four of their hostages, including a Russian national, who had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7. While news of the rescue was welcomed by the US - who helped aid the mission - many condemned Israel’s actions after the Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 274 Palestinians had been killed as a result. Benny Gantz, an Israeli war cabinet member, residened from his position following the assault. In a message to the families of captives who remain in Gaza, he apologized and said Israel had “failed”, and blamed Netanyahu for standing in the way of victory.“Even before the Netanyahu government was started on this genocidal madness, Netanyahu was already deep in trouble. Remember that they were all the so-called liberal sections of Israeli society who were up in arms because he was threatening to change the constitution in ways that would compromise their freedoms,” said Desai. “And Netanyahu is therefore at the head of a coalition that is already exceedingly right-wing, even by Israeli standards.”Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon asked their show’s guest how it would be possible for Hamas to coordinate with a government they don’t trust.Desai explained that with the current "extent of the demonization of the opposite side" Hamas can't "trust anybody in the West to negotiate with”, stating that such approach is rational.

