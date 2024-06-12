https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russia-ready-to-deepen-cooperation-with-all-states-on-basis-on-mutual-respect-1118912276.html

Russia Ready to Deepen Cooperation With All States on Basis on Mutual Respect

Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said Russia stands ready to deepen and expand cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.

The ambassador made the remarks at a reception held at the Russian mission in Ottawa on the occasion of Russia Day. Stepanov said that Russia is going through a difficult and "existential" momentous stage of its development, a situation driven by some members of the international community opposed to the concept of an equal all-centric world proposed by Russia.Stepanov, however, noted that there was a "magic catch," being that no one has seen or has been authorized to see the said rules.

