Russia Ready to Deepen Cooperation With All States on Basis on Mutual Respect
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said Russia stands ready to deepen and expand cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.
Stepanov said that Russia is going through a difficult and "existential" momentous stage of its development, a situation driven by some members of the international community opposed to the concept of an equal all-centric world proposed by Russia.
Russia Ready to Deepen Cooperation With All States on Basis on Mutual Respect
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov has said Russia stands ready to deepen and expand cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
The ambassador made the remarks at a reception held at the Russian mission in Ottawa on the occasion of Russia Day.
"Russia is ready to deepen and expand reciprocal and beneficial cooperation with each and every nation on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interest," the ambassador told the event.
Stepanov said that Russia is going through a difficult and "existential" momentous stage of its development, a situation driven by some members of the international community opposed to the concept of an equal all-centric world proposed by Russia.
"They want to impose a unipolar neocolonial mindset on everyone else, the mindset where the UN Charter and International Law are replaced by certain rules invented by who knows who," the ambassador said.
Stepanov, however, noted that there was a "magic catch," being that no one has seen or has been authorized to see the said rules.