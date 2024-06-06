https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/moscow-on-ankaras-interest-in-joining-brics-accession-open-certain-entry-criteria-exist-1118818571.html
Moscow on Ankara’s Interest in Joining BRICS: Accession Open, Certain Entry Criteria Exist
Moscow on Ankara’s Interest in Joining BRICS: Accession Open, Certain Entry Criteria Exist
Sputnik International
If Turkiye is interested in joining BRICS then the accession to the association is open, but certain entry criteria exist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2024-06-06T17:24+0000
2024-06-06T17:24+0000
2024-06-06T17:24+0000
world
maria zakharova
hakan fidan
ankara
moscow
turkiye
brics
russian foreign ministry
spief
spief 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_0:221:2121:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_0b42717600304a7eb13897ad09b695ba.jpg
Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara would like to become a member of BRICS and will monitor the developments in the organization. "You are aware that the association is open. There are certain criteria, they must be combined with the desire of countries to become members of this not an elite club, but an association based on mutual respect," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). BRICS has already experienced expansion, and the new members "feel very comfortable," the diplomat said.
ankara
moscow
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_96:0:1981:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_8c91a6c3f73323f369ec63a4db2ac345.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
Moscow on Ankara’s Interest in Joining BRICS: Accession Open, Certain Entry Criteria Exist
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - If Turkiye is interested in joining BRICS then the accession to the association is open, but certain entry criteria exist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.