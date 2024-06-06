https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/moscow-on-ankaras-interest-in-joining-brics-accession-open-certain-entry-criteria-exist-1118818571.html

Moscow on Ankara’s Interest in Joining BRICS: Accession Open, Certain Entry Criteria Exist

Moscow on Ankara’s Interest in Joining BRICS: Accession Open, Certain Entry Criteria Exist

If Turkiye is interested in joining BRICS then the accession to the association is open, but certain entry criteria exist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara would like to become a member of BRICS and will monitor the developments in the organization. "You are aware that the association is open. There are certain criteria, they must be combined with the desire of countries to become members of this not an elite club, but an association based on mutual respect," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). BRICS has already experienced expansion, and the new members "feel very comfortable," the diplomat said.

