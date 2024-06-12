International
Benny Gantz’s recent resignation from the “wartime government” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not necessarily herald the immediate collapse of the government, says Tel Aviv-based international affairs expert Simon Tsipis.
The current Israeli government coalition is comprised of “two religious parties and two Zionist parties,” Tsipis explains.Gantz’s departure initially raised concerns that the “religious parties” may withdraw from the coalition, and the departure of even one party from the coalition would trigger the collapse of the government, the analyst adds.The recent passage of a bill on draft exemption for Orthodox Jews, however, essentially ensured that the “religious parties” will not pull out of the coalition, at least for now. Now, Gantz is apparently attempting to woo Yoav Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party and the current Israeli minister of defense who opposed the aforementioned bill. “Gallant, is a member of Netanyahu’s party but voted against the law that Netanyahu brought forth – essentially, there is currently a schism within Likud,” Tsipis notes.Tsipis also suggested that Gantz’s departure from the Israeli government is unlikely to as much of an impact on the ongoing bloodbath in the Gaza Strip as the recently adopted UNSC resolution.The United States and the UN now seek to pressure Netanyahu into ceasing the operation in Gaza and making a deal with Hamas, which would be regarded as a defeat by the Israelis, Tsipis claims. A failure to dismantle Hamas and kill its leaders would mean the defeat of Tel Aviv, becoming an utter disaster for Netanyahu, he concludes.
What Does Gantz's Resignation Means for the Future of Netanyahu's Government?

18:04 GMT 12.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ABIR SULTANIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (C) and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz hold a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on October 28, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (C) and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz hold a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on October 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ABIR SULTAN
Subscribe
Benny Gantz’s recent resignation from the “wartime government” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not necessarily herald the immediate collapse of the government, says Tel Aviv-based international affairs expert Simon Tsipis.
The current Israeli government coalition is comprised of “two religious parties and two Zionist parties,” Tsipis explains.
Gantz’s departure initially raised concerns that the “religious parties” may withdraw from the coalition, and the departure of even one party from the coalition would trigger the collapse of the government, the analyst adds.
The recent passage of a bill on draft exemption for Orthodox Jews, however, essentially ensured that the “religious parties” will not pull out of the coalition, at least for now.
Now, Gantz is apparently attempting to woo Yoav Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party and the current Israeli minister of defense who opposed the aforementioned bill.
Palestinians circle a puddle in front of destroyed buildings and tents in Khan Younis, Palestine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2024
Analysis
'An Endless Cycle of Brutality': Four Rescued as 274 Killed in Gaza
10 June, 23:24 GMT
“Gallant, is a member of Netanyahu’s party but voted against the law that Netanyahu brought forth – essentially, there is currently a schism within Likud,” Tsipis notes.
“If Gantz manages to bring Gallant to his side, to the opposition, then Gallant would leave the government,” he adds. “Then the government would collapse and new elections would be announced.”
Tsipis also suggested that Gantz’s departure from the Israeli government is unlikely to as much of an impact on the ongoing bloodbath in the Gaza Strip as the recently adopted UNSC resolution.
The United States and the UN now seek to pressure Netanyahu into ceasing the operation in Gaza and making a deal with Hamas, which would be regarded as a defeat by the Israelis, Tsipis claims.
A failure to dismantle Hamas and kill its leaders would mean the defeat of Tel Aviv, becoming an utter disaster for Netanyahu, he concludes.
