Abrams Tank ‘Went Up in Flames’ After Drone Strike – Russian Drone Operator

Moscow’s May exhibition of Western weapons, captured by Russian forces throughout the special op zone, shattered the illusion of NATO’s technical superiority. Since then, new reports about Western equipment that is clearly lagging behind have come in.

A US-supplied Abrams tank completely burned out after it was hit by a first-person view (FPV) drone in the Avdeyevka region in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Russian drone operator has said, commenting on his experience dealing with heavy Western equipment.He added that it took some time for the other Russian soldiers to realize what the exact tank that had just been destroyed was. At first, they thought it was a German-made Leopard main battle tank, but after asking the specialists, they found out that it actually was a US-made Abrams tank.Russian specialists are very well aware of all the weaknesses in foreign equipment and constantly study trophy samples, the operator also noted.

