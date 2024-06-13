https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/maltsev-clinches-second-brics-games-gold-for-russia-in-synchronized-swimming-1118928944.html

Maltsev Clinches Second BRICS Games Gold for Russia in Synchronized Swimming

Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, scoring 267.3216 points.

Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, scoring 267.3216 points.Thailand's Kentan Adisaesiributr claimed silver with 209.9667 points. This victory marks Russia's second gold at the BRICS Games after Svetlana Kolesnichenko took home the women's equivalent earlier.The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24, featuring around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 sets of medals.

