Maltsev Clinches Second BRICS Games Gold for Russia in Synchronized Swimming
Maltsev Clinches Second BRICS Games Gold for Russia in Synchronized Swimming
Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, scoring 267.3216 points.
Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, scoring 267.3216 points.Thailand's Kentan Adisaesiributr claimed silver with 209.9667 points. This victory marks Russia's second gold at the BRICS Games after Svetlana Kolesnichenko took home the women's equivalent earlier.The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24, featuring around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 sets of medals.
Maltsev Clinches Second BRICS Games Gold for Russia in Synchronized Swimming

09:59 GMT 13.06.2024
Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan
Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Only two athletes competed in this event.
Russian athlete Alexander Maltsev won the solo technical routine in synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, scoring 267.3216 points.
Thailand's Kentan Adisaesiributr claimed silver with 209.9667 points.
This victory marks Russia's second gold at the BRICS Games after Svetlana Kolesnichenko took home the women's equivalent earlier.
Putin Declares Opening of BRICS 2024 Games in Kazan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
Russia
Putin Declares Opening of BRICS 2024 Games in Kazan
Yesterday, 20:36 GMT
The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24, featuring around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who will compete for 387 sets of medals.
