Necessary to Support International Cooperation in Science - Putin

It is necessary to support international cooperation in science, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Putin unveiled his endorsement for the technological launch of the NICA accelerator complex and at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) and met with leading Russian scientists in Russia's science city of Dubna, located to the north of Moscow. "There are countries that have never stopped having relations with us, and who also have both the desire, opportunities and interest in continuing cooperation. We need to work in all fields. There is no doubt here, and this partnership will continue. And you are right, of course, this kind of activity should be supported. That is what we are trying to do,“ Putin said, adding that Russia is interested in the arrival of scientists from “all over the world.”
