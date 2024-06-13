https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russia-downs-four-ukrainian-drones-above-two-regions--1118924771.html
Russia Downs Four Ukrainian Drones Above Two Regions
Russia Downs Four Ukrainian Drones Above Two Regions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Yaroslavl Region and another one over the Vladimir Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
According to the Yaroslavl regional authorities, there were no casualties or destruction at the site where destroyed Ukrainian drones fell.
“During the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed three UAVs over the territory of the Yaroslavl Region and one UAV over the Vladimir Region,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily
since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the Kiev regime continues to conduct terrorist activities
. Nevertheless, Russian military is vigilant and takes all necessary steps to address the situation.