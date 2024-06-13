https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russia-downs-four-ukrainian-drones-above-two-regions--1118924771.html

Russia Downs Four Ukrainian Drones Above Two Regions

Russian air defenses destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Yaroslavl Region and another one over the Vladimir Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Yaroslavl regional authorities, there were no casualties or destruction at the site where destroyed Ukrainian drones fell.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the Kiev regime continues to conduct terrorist activities. Nevertheless, Russian military is vigilant and takes all necessary steps to address the situation.

