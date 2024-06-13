https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-journalist-succumbs-to-injuries-after-shelling-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---gorlovka-mayor-1118937013.html
Russian Journalist Succumbs to Injuries After Shelling in Donetsk People’s Republic - Gorlovka Mayor
Valery Kozhin, a Russian journalist who worked for the NTV broadcaster, succumbed to his injuries after the Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the shelling injured three journalists. UN Condemns Attack on Russian Journalists in Donetsk - SpokesmanThe United Nations stands against all attacks on the media including today's deadly incident in which Russian journalists were attacked in the Donetsk region, the UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Valery Kozhin, a Russian journalist who worked for the NTV broadcaster, succumbed to his injuries after the Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the shelling injured three journalists
.
"One of the journalists, Valery Kozhin, died," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.
UN Condemns Attack on Russian Journalists in Donetsk - Spokesman
The United Nations stands against all attacks on the media including today's deadly incident in which Russian journalists
were attacked in the Donetsk region, the UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
“We stand opposed to all attacks on media wherever they are media need to be free to go about their work without harm done to them or any hindrance,” Haq said in the UN briefing.