Russian Journalist Succumbs to Injuries After Shelling in Donetsk People’s Republic - Gorlovka Mayor

Valery Kozhin, a Russian journalist who worked for the NTV broadcaster, succumbed to his injuries after the Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the shelling injured three journalists. UN Condemns Attack on Russian Journalists in Donetsk - SpokesmanThe United Nations stands against all attacks on the media including today's deadly incident in which Russian journalists were attacked in the Donetsk region, the UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

