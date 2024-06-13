International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-journalist-succumbs-to-injuries-after-shelling-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---gorlovka-mayor-1118937013.html
Russian Journalist Succumbs to Injuries After Shelling in Donetsk People’s Republic - Gorlovka Mayor
Russian Journalist Succumbs to Injuries After Shelling in Donetsk People’s Republic - Gorlovka Mayor
Sputnik International
Valery Kozhin, a Russian journalist who worked for the NTV broadcaster, succumbed to his injuries after the Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
2024-06-13T16:57+0000
2024-06-13T16:57+0000
russia
donetsk
russia
gorlovka
the united nations (un)
ivan prikhodko
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
donetsk people's republic
donetsk region
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118162563_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2c989d11264e4ba6dc5b05aa5e2ef3da.jpg
Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the shelling injured three journalists. UN Condemns Attack on Russian Journalists in Donetsk - SpokesmanThe United Nations stands against all attacks on the media including today's deadly incident in which Russian journalists were attacked in the Donetsk region, the UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/sputnik-and-rt-editor-in-chief-simonyan-empathizes-with-wounded-ntv-journalists-1118934902.html
donetsk
russia
gorlovka
donetsk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118162563_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93a47cb9756d6acda49581e7928168fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik and rt editor-in-chief simonyan empathizes with wounded ntv journalists
sputnik and rt editor-in-chief simonyan empathizes with wounded ntv journalists

Russian Journalist Succumbs to Injuries After Shelling in Donetsk People’s Republic - Gorlovka Mayor

16:57 GMT 13.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankTail end of an unexploded shell sticks out of the ground following artillery shelling in Aleksandrovka village in the Donetsk Region.
Tail end of an unexploded shell sticks out of the ground following artillery shelling in Aleksandrovka village in the Donetsk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Valery Kozhin, a Russian journalist who worked for the NTV broadcaster, succumbed to his injuries after the Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the shelling injured three journalists.

"One of the journalists, Valery Kozhin, died," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

UN Condemns Attack on Russian Journalists in Donetsk - Spokesman

The United Nations stands against all attacks on the media including today's deadly incident in which Russian journalists were attacked in the Donetsk region, the UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
“We stand opposed to all attacks on media wherever they are media need to be free to go about their work without harm done to them or any hindrance,” Haq said in the UN briefing.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, at the plenary session Fighting for digital sovereignty. How to Preserve a Common Information Space? at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Centre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
Russia
Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Empathizes With Wounded NTV Journalists
15:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала