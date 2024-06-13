International
Russia
Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Empathizes With Wounded NTV Journalists
RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday expressed empathy and support for the journalists of the Russian broadcaster NTV, who were wounded as a result of a shelling on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Earlier in the day, the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, said that a journalist and two of his colleagues were injured in the settlement of Golmovsky. NTV confirmed on its Telegram channel that its workers had been wounded in the DPR and had been taken to hospital. According to the specified data, the correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin were wounded. The third victim was an accompanying officer.
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday expressed empathy and support for the journalists of the Russian broadcaster NTV, who were wounded as a result of a shelling on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Earlier in the day, the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, said that a journalist and two of his colleagues were injured in the settlement of Golmovsky.

"Our immense support to the colleagues from NTV, who were heavily wounded in the special military operation. May God give you the strength to get well," Simonyan said on Telegram.

NTV confirmed on its Telegram channel that its workers had been wounded in the DPR and had been taken to hospital. According to the specified data, the correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin were wounded. The third victim was an accompanying officer.
