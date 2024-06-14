https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ex-pentagon-analyst-ukraine-should-heed-russias-new-proposal-to-avoid-further-losses-1118962853.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Ukraine Should Heed Russia's New Proposal to Avoid Further Losses

Ukrainian politicians and lawmakers should consider Russia's new peace proposal, otherwise, the country will continue to sustain losses, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense Michael Maloof told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 made yet another proposal to settle the Ukrainian conflict, signaling that Moscow is ready to negotiate a peace agreement if the Kiev regime pulls out from the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which joined Russia in the result of referendums, and renounces its intent to join NATO.The former Pentagon analyst suggested that resistance to Russia's peace proposals would remain in place until a change in the US and Ukrainian leaderships.Unlike the so-called Zelensky "peace formula", Putin's offer reflects the reality on the ground, according to the military expert. It is clear that regions that joined Russia last year are quite satisfied with the choice they made and are willing to continue the development in their new capacity, he noted. At the same time, the Russian president made it clear that Moscow doesn't seek to extend its control over the rest of Ukraine, contrary to Western claims about Russia's "expansionist" plans, the military expert emphasized.Swiss 'Peace Summit' Has Nothing to Do With PeaceAgainst the backdrop of Russia's proposal, the Swiss "Summit on Peace in Ukraine" scheduled for June 15-16 doesn't seem relevant due to its one-sided unrealistic approach to the crisis, according to the former Pentagon analyst.The military expert doesn't see "anything realistic coming out of" the Swiss conference which is likely to see Zelensky showing off and his Western partners committing more funds for the Kiev regime's military effort.Encouraged by its Western partners, Ukraine rejected the Istanbul preliminary peace agreement with Russia and sustained huge manpower and territorial losses thereafter. The pundit expects that it could happen again if Kiev rejects Putin's new offer.According to the analyst, Ukrainian politicians especially in the Ukrainian parliament - the Verkhovna Rada – "need to take some initiative and try to sue for peace for what they have left."

