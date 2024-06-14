International
Putin Calls US-Ukraine Security Agreement 'Bluff'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States is insignificant.
"In the first half of the year, Ukraine has signed a package of agreement with a number of European countries, now there is a similar document with the US… If there is a serious legal expertise of such an agreement, there will definitely arise a question: who and with which competences signed these documents. It will turn out that this all is a bluff: the treaty is insignificant, all the structure will crumble," Putin said at the meeting with leaders of the Russian foreign department. Meanwhile, the West's campaign to isolate Russia has failed, the Russian president added.
Putin Calls US-Ukraine Security Agreement 'Bluff'

The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington.
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States is insignificant.
"In the first half of the year, Ukraine has signed a package of agreement with a number of European countries, now there is a similar document with the US… If there is a serious legal expertise of such an agreement, there will definitely arise a question: who and with which competences signed these documents. It will turn out that this all is a bluff: the treaty is insignificant, all the structure will crumble," Putin said at the meeting with leaders of the Russian foreign department.
Meanwhile, the West's campaign to isolate Russia has failed, the Russian president added.
