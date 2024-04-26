https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-never-threatened-nato-has-no-interests-in-attacking-member-states---shoigu-1118122159.html

Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu

Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu

Russia has never threatened NATO and has neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the alliance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Russia has never threatened NATO. We have neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the bloc. We are simply protecting our people in our historical territories," Shoigu said during a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member countries in Astana. Russia has always made maximum efforts to maintain strategic stability and balance of power in the world, the minister added.US Plans on Military Infrastructure in Central Asia Threatens SCO Space StabilityThe US intention to deploy military infrastructure in the Central and South Asia is direct a threat to stability in the SCO space, the minister noted.Commenting on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Shoigu said that US-oriented military and political structures are trying to remake security system in the region to dominate this part of the plant.Additionally, the minister added that the return of radical Islamists from the Middle East and North Africa to the Southeast Asia creates prerequisites for new hot spots.US Incites Hotbeds of Instability in World, Simultaneously Offering Military AidThe United States uses the tactics of inciting hotbeds of instability in the world, generating security threats, while simultaneously offers military assistance, Shoigu pointed out."[The US] uses a technique that has been proven many times — inciting and maintaining hotbeds of instability in various regions of the world, generating security threats while simultaneously offering military assistance to neutralize them," he said.Continued Strikes by Ukraine on Zaporozhye NPP Can Lead to Catastrophic ConsequencesShoigu also touched upon potential catastrophic consequences caused by the ongoing Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

