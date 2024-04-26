https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-never-threatened-nato-has-no-interests-in-attacking-member-states---shoigu-1118122159.html
Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu
Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu
Sputnik International
Russia has never threatened NATO and has neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the alliance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
2024-04-26T09:37+0000
2024-04-26T09:37+0000
2024-04-26T09:47+0000
world
sergei shoigu
russia
ukraine
astana
nato
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095359585_0:0:3320:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_2fceabd9039540ab44050d7ead191c9b.jpg
"Russia has never threatened NATO. We have neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the bloc. We are simply protecting our people in our historical territories," Shoigu said during a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member countries in Astana. Russia has always made maximum efforts to maintain strategic stability and balance of power in the world, the minister added.US Plans on Military Infrastructure in Central Asia Threatens SCO Space StabilityThe US intention to deploy military infrastructure in the Central and South Asia is direct a threat to stability in the SCO space, the minister noted.Commenting on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Shoigu said that US-oriented military and political structures are trying to remake security system in the region to dominate this part of the plant.Additionally, the minister added that the return of radical Islamists from the Middle East and North Africa to the Southeast Asia creates prerequisites for new hot spots.US Incites Hotbeds of Instability in World, Simultaneously Offering Military AidThe United States uses the tactics of inciting hotbeds of instability in the world, generating security threats, while simultaneously offers military assistance, Shoigu pointed out."[The US] uses a technique that has been proven many times — inciting and maintaining hotbeds of instability in various regions of the world, generating security threats while simultaneously offering military assistance to neutralize them," he said.Continued Strikes by Ukraine on Zaporozhye NPP Can Lead to Catastrophic ConsequencesShoigu also touched upon potential catastrophic consequences caused by the ongoing Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/the-us-and-islamists-a-history-of-connivance-1117611979.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/ukraines-attacks-against-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-in-brief-1117978231.html
russia
ukraine
astana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095359585_399:0:3130:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2fad6d90c9e362fe3f14252ad40ff2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending, attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending, attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu
09:37 GMT 26.04.2024 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 26.04.2024)
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russia has never threatened NATO and has neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the alliance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"Russia has never threatened NATO. We have neither geopolitical nor military interests to attack the states of the bloc. We are simply protecting our people in our historical territories
," Shoigu said during a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member countries
in Astana.
Russia has always made maximum efforts to maintain strategic stability and balance of power
in the world, the minister added.
The SCO was founded in 2001. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are its full members. Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Nepal, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are dialogue partners.
US Plans on Military Infrastructure in Central Asia Threatens SCO Space Stability
The US intention to deploy military infrastructure
in the Central and South Asia is direct a threat to stability in the SCO space, the minister noted.
"I believe that all those present share the opinion that the deployment of military infrastructure in the region by the United States and its allies is unacceptable. Such intentions must be regarded as a direct threat to stability in the SCO space," Shoigu said.
Commenting on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region
, Shoigu said that US-oriented military and political structures are trying to remake security system in the region to dominate this part of the plant.
Additionally, the minister added that the return of radical Islamists from the Middle East
and North Africa to the Southeast Asia creates prerequisites for new hot spots.
US Incites Hotbeds of Instability in World, Simultaneously Offering Military Aid
The United States uses the tactics of inciting hotbeds of instability in the world, generating security threats, while simultaneously offers military assistance
, Shoigu pointed out.
On Tuesday, the US Senate passed the $95 billion legislation with approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26 billion in Israel-related funding and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific security initiatives in a vote of 79-18. The Biden administration is reportedly readying a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine sourced from the legislation.
"[The US] uses a technique that has been proven many times — inciting and maintaining hotbeds of instability in various regions of the world, generating security threats while simultaneously offering military assistance to neutralize them," he said.
Continued Strikes by Ukraine on Zaporozhye NPP Can Lead to Catastrophic Consequences
Shoigu also touched upon potential catastrophic consequences caused by the ongoing Ukrainian attacks
on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).
"The ongoing strikes of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which could lead to catastrophic consequences, are of particular concern," Shoigu emphasized.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international fears of a possible nuclear accident.