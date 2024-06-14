Swiss-Hosted Summit Aims to Give Russia Ultimatum in Form of Zelensky's 'Plan' - Envoy to UN

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/swiss-hosted-summit-aims-to-give-russia-ultimatum-in-form-of-zelenskys-plan---envoy-to-un-1118945794.html
The main goal of the upcoming peace conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland is to give Russia an ultimatum in the form of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace plan,"
He added that an allegedly "constructive" agenda is being put on the event, but "in practice, the main goal is to present an ultimatum to the Russian Federation in the form of Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called 'peace plan.'"
The Russian diplomat recalled that Zelensky was open about it in his recent interviews. Nebenzia added that Russia's partners within the United Nations consider it hypocrisy to attempt to put forward an ultimatum to Moscow at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The main goal of the upcoming peace conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland is to give Russia an ultimatum in the form of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace plan," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.
He added that an allegedly "constructive" agenda is being put on the event, but "in practice, the main goal is to present an ultimatum to the Russian Federation in the form of Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called 'peace plan.'"
"The event planned by Switzerland is called a 'peace conference' by its authors. It is yet another whitewash attempt. The West is trying to drag the countries of the Global South to the 'gathering' against Russia by all possible means," Nebenzia said.
The Russian diplomat recalled that Zelensky was open about it in his recent interviews.
"Obviously, this is what they are counting on," Nebenzia said.
Nebenzia added that Russia's partners within the United Nations consider it hypocrisy to attempt to put forward an ultimatum to Moscow at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.
According to the permanent representative, the main goal of the conference is to present an ultimatum to Russia in the form of the so-called peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Our partners at the UN also understand this. For some, such a policy meets with at least misunderstanding, while others call it outright stupidity and hypocrisy," Nebenzya said.
Peace negotiations on Ukraine without Russia are a road to nowhere, as it will not be possible to resolve the conflict without Moscow’s participation, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stressed.
"It is no secret that peace negotiations without Russia are a road to nowhere. Without our participation, it will not be possible to resolve the conflict," Nebenzia said.