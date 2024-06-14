https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/swiss-hosted-summit-aims-to-give-russia-ultimatum-in-form-of-zelenskys-plan---envoy-to-un-1118945794.html

Swiss-Hosted Summit Aims to Give Russia Ultimatum in Form of Zelensky's 'Plan' - Envoy to UN

he main goal of the upcoming peace conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland is to give Russia an ultimatum in the form of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace plan,"

He added that an allegedly "constructive" agenda is being put on the event, but "in practice, the main goal is to present an ultimatum to the Russian Federation in the form of Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called 'peace plan.'"The Russian diplomat recalled that Zelensky was open about it in his recent interviews. Nebenzia added that Russia's partners within the United Nations consider it hypocrisy to attempt to put forward an ultimatum to Moscow at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.According to the permanent representative, the main goal of the conference is to present an ultimatum to Russia in the form of the so-called peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Peace negotiations on Ukraine without Russia are a road to nowhere, as it will not be possible to resolve the conflict without Moscow’s participation, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stressed.

