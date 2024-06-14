https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ukraine-rejected-path-to-peace-on-western-orders--putin-1118949482.html

NATO attempted to turn Ukraine into a staging ground and did everything to pit nations against each other, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. 14.06.2024, Sputnik International

“There have been five, now six, waves of NATO expansion. They tried to turn Ukraine into their staging ground, to make it anti-Russia. To achieve these goals, they invested money, resources, bought politicians and entire parties, rewrote history and educational programs, nurtured and raised neo-Nazi and radical groups. They did everything to undermine our state ties, to divide and pit our peoples against each other,” Putin said at a meeting at Russia's Foreign Ministry in Moscow.He emphasized that the Ukrainian crisis is not a conflict between two nations but a result of the West’s aggressive policy.Putin noted that had the conflict been about disputes between Russia and Ukraine, the shared history, culture, spiritual values, and millions of familial ties would have helped the two peoples find a fair resolution.Russia had hoped for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, but all proposals were rejected.“We took the Minsk agreements seriously, hoping to resolve the situation through a peaceful process and international law,” he said. Moscow expected this would address the legitimate interests and demands of Donbass and secure the constitutional status of these regions, along with the fundamental rights of the people living there. However, he added, “But everything was ultimately rejected.”But Russia, which sought to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, was deceived and misled.“Former German Chancellor and former French President, essentially co-authors and, as it were, guarantors of the Minsk agreements, later admitted that they never intended to fulfill them. They just needed to buy time to build up Ukrainian armed formations, to supply them with arms and equipment. They just deceived us once again,” Putin remarked.Putin declared that those who assisted Ukraine in its punitive operation against Donbass are the aggressors.“Russia did not start the war [with Ukraine]. This is the Kyiv regime. After the residents of part of Ukraine, in accordance with international law, declared their independence, they started military operations and continue them. This is aggression if we recognize the right of these peoples living in these territories to declare their independence. And those who have been assisting the Kyiv regime's military machine all these years are the accomplices of the aggressor,” he said.

