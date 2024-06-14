https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/unsc-discusses-ukraines-use-of-western-weapons-for-potential-strikes-into-russia-1118961556.html

UNSC Discusses Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons for Potential Strikes Into Russia

At the Friday meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russia will raise the issue of geopolitical risks that Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against Russian civilian targets may entail, Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

Sputnik comes to you live from New York as UNSC members are holding a meeting to address possible strikes inside Russian territory using weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by Western countries.In recent weeks, some Western countries, including the UK, France and the US, have authorized the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use their arms to hit targets inside Russia. Washington clarified that these strikes should target areas adjacent to the Kharkov region, while the ban on long-range ATACMS missile strikes remains in place.However, last week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that Ukraine attacked residential areas of Lugansk with five US-made ATACMS missiles, adding that four missiles were shot down but the last one hit two apartment buildings. The attack killed six people and injured over 50.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

