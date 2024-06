https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/total-of-50-people-injured-after-lugansk-missile-attack---lpr-health-minister-1118845672.html

The total of 50 people suffered injuries after Ukraine attacked residential areas of Lugansk on Friday, and 10 of them are in serious condition, Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked residential areas of Lugansk with five US-made ATACMS missiles, adding that four missiles were shot down but the last one hit two apartment buildings. "According to the latest information, as a result of a missile strike on Lugansk, 50 people were injured, and four of them were killed," Pashchenko said in a message, posted by the LPR government’s Telegram channel. 10 people are in serious condition after the attack, the minister added.

