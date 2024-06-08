International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Speaks at SPIEF Session on 'Polycentricity'
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/west-wants-to-escalate-ukraine-conflict-by-allowing-kiev-to-strike-russia---fico-1118862222.html
West Wants to Escalate Ukraine Conflict by Allowing Kiev to Strike Russia - Slovakian PM Fico
West Wants to Escalate Ukraine Conflict by Allowing Kiev to Strike Russia - Slovakian PM Fico
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Western nations for letting Kiev strike Russian territory, saying it shows a will to escalate the conflict. He asserted that Slovakia will avoid involvement in such “military gambles.”
2024-06-08T09:40+0000
2024-06-08T10:17+0000
world
robert fico
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
european parliament
army tactical missile system (atacms)
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_221073fe4594c36adc6c05bfec21e000.jpg
Slovakia's prime minister has rejected the West's "gambling" on military escalation with Russia in Ukraine.“The permissions that some Western countries have given to Ukraine so it could use the West-produced weapons to attack targets within Russian territory only proves that it is not peace that the major Western democracies want, but the tension escalation with Russia which they would definitely achieve," Robert Fico wrote on social media."As the prime minister of Slovakia I will not drag the republic in none of such military gambles,” stressed the leader, who is still recovering from the five gunshot wounds he suffered in a recent assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine liberal activist.Fico noted that he voted in the ongoing European Parliament elections from the hospital. "It is necessary to elect Members of the European Parliament who will support peace initiatives and not the continuation of the war," the PM emphasized. In recent weeks, some Western countries — including the United Kingdom, France and the United States — have authorized the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the weapons supplied to them for strikes inside Russia.Washington clarified that these strikes should target areas adjacent to the Kharkov region, while the ban on long-range ATACMS missile strikes remains in place.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/robert-kennedy-jr-condemns-bidens-decision-to-authorize-ukrainian-strikes-inside-russia-1118735636.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_883dbe473d41b1897f8440c43586d6f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovakian prime minister robert fico, slovakia won't be involved in war, ukrane, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, ukraine strikes inside russia
slovakian prime minister robert fico, slovakia won't be involved in war, ukrane, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, ukraine strikes inside russia

West Wants to Escalate Ukraine Conflict by Allowing Kiev to Strike Russia - Slovakian PM Fico

09:40 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 08.06.2024)
© AP Photo / U.S. Army/John HamiltonАмериканская ракета ATACMS на ракетном полигоне Уайт Сэндс в США, Архивное фото
Американская ракета ATACMS на ракетном полигоне Уайт Сэндс в США, Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2024
© AP Photo / U.S. Army/John Hamilton
Subscribe
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Western nations for allowing Kiev to strike Russian territory, saying it shows a will to escalate the conflict. He asserted that Slovakia will avoid involvement in such “military gambles.”
Slovakia's prime minister has rejected the West's "gambling" on military escalation with Russia in Ukraine.
“The permissions that some Western countries have given to Ukraine so it could use the West-produced weapons to attack targets within Russian territory only proves that it is not peace that the major Western democracies want, but the tension escalation with Russia which they would definitely achieve," Robert Fico wrote on social media.
"As the prime minister of Slovakia I will not drag the republic in none of such military gambles,” stressed the leader, who is still recovering from the five gunshot wounds he suffered in a recent assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine liberal activist.
President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2024
World
Robert Kennedy Jr. Condemns Biden's Decision to Authorize Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia
1 June, 08:22 GMT
Fico noted that he voted in the ongoing European Parliament elections from the hospital.
"It is necessary to elect Members of the European Parliament who will support peace initiatives and not the continuation of the war," the PM emphasized.
In recent weeks, some Western countries — including the United Kingdom, France and the United States — have authorized the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the weapons supplied to them for strikes inside Russia.
Washington clarified that these strikes should target areas adjacent to the Kharkov region, while the ban on long-range ATACMS missile strikes remains in place.

President Vladimir Putin, speaking to journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), said that supplying weapons to Kiev indicates direct Western involvement in the conflict. He noted that Ukrainian forces could not independently launch attacks using ATACMS or Storm Shadow missiles. Putin did not rule out the possibility of Russia supplying weapons to other countries in regions where they could strike sensitive targets of the states arming Ukraine.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала