The US House of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes $895.2 billion for national defense discretionary programs.
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 217 in favor and 199 opposed, after considering hundreds of amendments. The bill authorizes $9 billion, or 1%, more than levels enacted in Fiscal Year 2024, according to a House Armed Services Committee summary. The NDAA sets policies related to how separately appropriated funds can be spent. The legislation includes measures to improve the quality of life for US military servicemembers, such as a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers and a 4.5% for all others. The legislation also features measures to address competition with China as well, including an extension of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and increased funding for hypersonic, cyber and artificial intelligence technologies to deter China. Moreover, the bill includes measures to end affirmative action at US military service academies, prohibit the Defense Department from pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prevent the authorization of new climate change programs, and ban the Pentagon from contracting with advertising firms that blacklist conservative news sources. The White House Office of Management and Budget said that the Biden administration supports the enactment of the NDAA but looks forward to working with lawmakers to address some concerns about the legislation, such as the restrictions on DEI and climate change programs.
US House Passes $895.2Bln Defense Authorization Bill for Fiscal Year 2025

17:34 GMT 14.06.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes $895.2 billion for national defense discretionary programs.
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 217 in favor and 199 opposed, after considering hundreds of amendments.
The bill authorizes $9 billion, or 1%, more than levels enacted in Fiscal Year 2024, according to a House Armed Services Committee summary. The NDAA sets policies related to how separately appropriated funds can be spent.
The legislation includes measures to improve the quality of life for US military servicemembers, such as a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers and a 4.5% for all others.
The legislation also features measures to address competition with China as well, including an extension of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and increased funding for hypersonic, cyber and artificial intelligence technologies to deter China.
Moreover, the bill includes measures to end affirmative action at US military service academies, prohibit the Defense Department from pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prevent the authorization of new climate change programs, and ban the Pentagon from contracting with advertising firms that blacklist conservative news sources.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said that the Biden administration supports the enactment of the NDAA but looks forward to working with lawmakers to address some concerns about the legislation, such as the restrictions on DEI and climate change programs.

Once the Senate passes its version of the 2025 NDAA, the two versions must be reconciled before a final vote on the legislation in both chambers.

