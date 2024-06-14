https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/us-house-passes-8952bln-defense-authorization-bill-for-fiscal-year-2025-1118962129.html
US House Passes $895.2Bln Defense Authorization Bill for Fiscal Year 2025
US House Passes $895.2Bln Defense Authorization Bill for Fiscal Year 2025
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes $895.2 billion for national defense discretionary programs.
2024-06-14T17:34+0000
2024-06-14T17:34+0000
2024-06-14T17:34+0000
americas
us
joe biden
china
pacific
house armed services committee
defense department
us senate
us house of representatives
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66f6d1b4e6eee062e5352f63cb60ba92.jpg
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 217 in favor and 199 opposed, after considering hundreds of amendments. The bill authorizes $9 billion, or 1%, more than levels enacted in Fiscal Year 2024, according to a House Armed Services Committee summary. The NDAA sets policies related to how separately appropriated funds can be spent. The legislation includes measures to improve the quality of life for US military servicemembers, such as a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers and a 4.5% for all others. The legislation also features measures to address competition with China as well, including an extension of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and increased funding for hypersonic, cyber and artificial intelligence technologies to deter China. Moreover, the bill includes measures to end affirmative action at US military service academies, prohibit the Defense Department from pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prevent the authorization of new climate change programs, and ban the Pentagon from contracting with advertising firms that blacklist conservative news sources. The White House Office of Management and Budget said that the Biden administration supports the enactment of the NDAA but looks forward to working with lawmakers to address some concerns about the legislation, such as the restrictions on DEI and climate change programs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/us-house-passes-bill-to-authorize-sanctions-on-icc-for-israeli-leader-arrest-warrants-1118769846.html
americas
china
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af39129ac11e43ab10e107f1912059e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us defense spending, us fiscal year 2025 bill, us house of representatives, us defense bills, us defense legislation
us defense spending, us fiscal year 2025 bill, us house of representatives, us defense bills, us defense legislation
US House Passes $895.2Bln Defense Authorization Bill for Fiscal Year 2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes $895.2 billion for national defense discretionary programs.
House lawmakers
passed the legislation in a vote of 217 in favor
and 199 opposed
, after considering hundreds of amendments.
The bill authorizes $9 billion, or 1%, more than levels enacted in Fiscal Year 2024, according to a House Armed Services Committee summary. The NDAA sets policies related to how separately appropriated funds can be spent.
The legislation includes measures
to improve the quality of life for US military servicemembers, such as a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers and a 4.5% for all others.
The legislation also features measures to address competition with China as well, including an extension of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and increased funding for hypersonic, cyber and artificial intelligence technologies to deter China.
Moreover, the bill includes
measures to end affirmative action at US military service academies, prohibit the Defense Department from pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prevent the authorization of new climate change programs, and ban the Pentagon from contracting with advertising firms that blacklist conservative news sources.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said that the Biden administration supports the enactment of the NDAA but looks forward to working with lawmakers to address some concerns about the legislation, such as the restrictions on DEI and climate change programs.
Once the Senate passes its version of the 2025 NDAA, the two versions must be reconciled before a final vote on the legislation in both chambers.