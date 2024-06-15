https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-synchronized-swimmers-win-free-routines-at-brics-games-1118976104.html

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Free Routines at BRICS Games

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Free Routines at BRICS Games

Sputnik International

The Russian national team won the free program in the synchronized swimming group competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.

2024-06-15T15:05+0000

2024-06-15T15:05+0000

2024-06-15T15:05+0000

brics games 2024

kazan

russia

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118975664_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_62d31c25cde1b4b1131cc8ee5d77f2d8.jpg

The Russian team represented by Alena Bakai, Elizaveta Brener, Ksenia Efimova, Alexandra Klenina, Alexandra Kuznetsova, Alina Rumyantseva, Alexandra Schmidt and Olga Tyutyunik scored 396.0988 points.The DPRK team came in second with 293.6501 points, and of Belarus came third with 293.1792.The fifth BRICS Games, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-synchronized-swimmers-win-group-competition-at-brics-games-1118970455.html

kazan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics games, russian national team, synchronized swimming