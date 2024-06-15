International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-team-continues-to-lead-brics-games-medal-tally-after-third-day-1118980854.html
Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day
Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day
Sputnik International
The Russian national team continues to lead the medal count after the third day of the BRICS Games in Kazan.
2024-06-15T15:29+0000
2024-06-16T05:30+0000
russia
brics games 2024
kazan
russia
sport
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118979447_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60137b24db2487b67e96e4fdd10487f3.jpg
On Saturday, Russian athletes won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 16 bronze medals. In total, the Russian national team has won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals. The Belarusian sports people are in second place, with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals. China's team is in third place, having 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals. The fifth BRICS Games, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-athletes-dominate-track-and-field-at-brics-games-1118976735.html
kazan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118979447_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_528bba654a4067ba6ab1cf78bf0f632b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics games, russian national team, medal count
brics games, russian national team, medal count

Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day

15:29 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 16.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankBRICS Games. Athletics
BRICS Games. Athletics - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia’s national team continues to lead the medal count after the third day of the BRICS Games in Kazan.
On Saturday, Russian athletes won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 16 bronze medals. In total, the Russian national team has won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals.
The Belarusian sports people are in second place, with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals.
China's team is in third place, having 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals.
Polina Knoroz - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
Beyond Politics
Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games
Yesterday, 16:42 GMT
The fifth BRICS Games, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала