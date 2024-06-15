https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-team-continues-to-lead-brics-games-medal-tally-after-third-day-1118980854.html

Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day

The Russian national team continues to lead the medal count after the third day of the BRICS Games in Kazan.

On Saturday, Russian athletes won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 16 bronze medals. In total, the Russian national team has won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals. The Belarusian sports people are in second place, with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals. China's team is in third place, having 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals. The fifth BRICS Games, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.

