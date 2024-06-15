https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-team-continues-to-lead-brics-games-medal-tally-after-third-day-1118980854.html
Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day
Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day
Sputnik International
The Russian national team continues to lead the medal count after the third day of the BRICS Games in Kazan.
2024-06-15T15:29+0000
2024-06-15T15:29+0000
2024-06-16T05:30+0000
russia
brics games 2024
kazan
russia
sport
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118979447_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60137b24db2487b67e96e4fdd10487f3.jpg
On Saturday, Russian athletes won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 16 bronze medals. In total, the Russian national team has won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals. The Belarusian sports people are in second place, with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals. China's team is in third place, having 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals. The fifth BRICS Games, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-athletes-dominate-track-and-field-at-brics-games-1118976735.html
kazan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118979447_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_528bba654a4067ba6ab1cf78bf0f632b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics games, russian national team, medal count
brics games, russian national team, medal count
Russian Team Continues to Lead BRICS Games Medal Tally After Third Day
15:29 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 16.06.2024)
Russia’s national team continues to lead the medal count after the third day of the BRICS Games in Kazan.
On Saturday, Russian athletes won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 16 bronze medals. In total, the Russian national team has won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals.
The Belarusian sports people are in second place, with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals.
China's team is in third place, having 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals.
The fifth BRICS Games
, which began in Kazan earlier this week, will run until June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medals.