https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russias-battlegroup-tsentr-eliminates-up-to-320-ukrainian-soldiers---mod-1118974469.html

Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr Eliminates Up to 320 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD

Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr Eliminates Up to 320 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 320 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-06-15T11:40+0000

2024-06-15T11:40+0000

2024-06-15T11:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_4d559207d9b9519098f3403d7f6969a6.jpg

"The units of the Tsentr group of forces have improved their tactical position and defeated the formations of the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has lost up to 495 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad , up to 180 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Battlegroup Sever and up to 140 with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said. Battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian servicepeople and HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has destroyed more than 630 Ukrainian soldiers and three ammunition depots, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-troops-1118918877.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, repelled five counterattacks