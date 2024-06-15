International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russias-battlegroup-tsentr-eliminates-up-to-320-ukrainian-soldiers---mod-1118974469.html
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr Eliminates Up to 320 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr Eliminates Up to 320 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 320 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-06-15T11:40+0000
2024-06-15T11:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_4d559207d9b9519098f3403d7f6969a6.jpg
"The units of the Tsentr group of forces have improved their tactical position and defeated the formations of the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has lost up to 495 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad , up to 180 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Battlegroup Sever and up to 140 with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said. Battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian servicepeople and HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has destroyed more than 630 Ukrainian soldiers and three ammunition depots, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-troops-1118918877.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_48:0:2779:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af007498e25812c32f173194aa9f9775.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, repelled five counterattacks
russia’s battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, repelled five counterattacks

Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr Eliminates Up to 320 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD

11:40 GMT 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a Giatsint-B 152 mm self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine,
Russian servicemen fire a Giatsint-B 152 mm self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 320 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The units of the Tsentr group of forces have improved their tactical position and defeated the formations of the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has lost up to 495 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad , up to 180 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Battlegroup Sever and up to 140 with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said.
Russia's T-72 tank equipped with anti-drone protection is seen in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops
12 June, 13:21 GMT
Battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian servicepeople and HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has destroyed more than 630 Ukrainian soldiers and three ammunition depots, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала