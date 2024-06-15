https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russias-battlegroup-tsentr-eliminates-up-to-320-ukrainian-soldiers---mod-1118974469.html
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 320 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated two Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 320 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The units of the Tsentr group of forces have improved their tactical position and defeated the formations of the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of ... the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has lost
up to 495 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad , up to 180 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Battlegroup Sever and up to 140 with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Dnepr has destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian servicepeople and HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has destroyed more than 630 Ukrainian soldiers and three ammunition depots, the ministry added.