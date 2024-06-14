https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ukraine-loses-over-3700-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-south-group-in-the-past-week-1118956382.html
Ukraine Loses over 3,700 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Yug Group in the Past Week
Sputnik International
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the past week.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 3,785 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Yug group of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Sever group of forces has repelled 45 counterattacks in the past week, while Ukraine has lost up to 1,710 soldiers in clashes, according to the ministry. In addition, Russia's Zapad group of forces have taken better positions in the past week, while Ukraine has lost up to 3,405 soldiers in clashes in this direction, the ministry said. Over the past week, the Russian troops launched 19 group strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, including the ones storing Strom Shadow missiles, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the past week.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 3,785 servicemen in clashes with Russia’s Yug group of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy lost up to 3,785 soldiers, 11 armored combat vehicles, 48 vehicles, 39 field artillery pieces, including 14 Western-made ones," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also last 965 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Vostok group of forces and 555 more in clashes with the Dnepr group of forces.
Russia’s Sever group of forces has repelled 45 counterattacks in the past week, while Ukraine has lost up to 1,710 soldiers in clashes, according to the ministry.
"The total 34 enemy counterattacks were repelled [by Russia’s Center group of forces]. During the week, in this direction, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 2,375 servicemen, 14 armored combat vehicles, including four US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehiclesand two German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as 52 field artillery guns, including ten US-made M777 howitzers," the ministry said.
In addition, Russia’s Zapad group of forces have taken better positions in the past week
, while Ukraine has lost up to 3,405 soldiers in clashes in this direction, the ministry said.
Over the past week, the Russian troops launched 19 group strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, including the ones storing Strom Shadow missiles, the ministry said.
"During the week, 46 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the line of contact," the ministry said.