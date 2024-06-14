https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ukraine-loses-over-3700-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-south-group-in-the-past-week-1118956382.html

Ukraine Loses over 3,700 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Yug Group in the Past Week

Ukraine Loses over 3,700 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Yug Group in the Past Week

Sputnik International

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the past week.

2024-06-14T13:56+0000

2024-06-14T13:56+0000

2024-06-14T14:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325623_0:152:3101:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_8960c1bd0b04926ff86fe188e20e20f0.jpg

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 3,785 servicemen in clashes with Russia’s Yug group of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia’s Sever group of forces has repelled 45 counterattacks in the past week, while Ukraine has lost up to 1,710 soldiers in clashes, according to the ministry. In addition, Russia’s Zapad group of forces have taken better positions in the past week, while Ukraine has lost up to 3,405 soldiers in clashes in this direction, the ministry said. Over the past week, the Russian troops launched 19 group strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, including the ones storing Strom Shadow missiles, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/less-than-nothing-kiev-washington-agreement-is-symbolic-and-lacks-longevity---analyst---1118941559.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, ukraine deathtoll, ukraine clashes