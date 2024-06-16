International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/idf-introduces-daily-pause-in-military-activity-in-southern-gaza-1118980735.html
IDF Introduces Daily Pause in Military Activity in Southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it had decided to impose a daily "tactical pause" in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the civilian population to receive humanitarian aid.
"As part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT [the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories], to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards," the IDF said on Telegram.More than 8,000 children under the age of five have been treated for acute malnutrition in Gaza, according to the World Health Organization. While international mediators have been pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden that would allow for a hostage-prisoner exchange and increased aid deliveries, progress has stalled in recent days.
IDF Introduces Daily Pause in Military Activity in Southern Gaza

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it had decided to impose a daily "tactical pause" in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the civilian population to receive humanitarian aid.
"As part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT [the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories], to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards," the IDF said on Telegram.
More than 8,000 children under the age of five have been treated for acute malnutrition in Gaza, according to the World Health Organization.
While international mediators have been pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden that would allow for a hostage-prisoner exchange and increased aid deliveries, progress has stalled in recent days.
