Prisoners in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don Take Two Employees Hostage

A group of prisoners in a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, who were previously accused on terrorist charges, have taken two employees hostage.

2024-06-16T07:33+0000

2024-06-16T07:33+0000

2024-06-16T08:04+0000

Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia reported that on Sunday, the prisoners held in pre-trial detention center in the Rostov region took two employees hostage.The number of inmates involved in the hostage-taking incident is believed to be six or seven, according to reports. The prisoners are armed with fire axes and rubber batons. The law enforcement authorities have been called to the scene.Traffic has been restricted near the pre-trial detention center, while the facility itself is functioning normally and the situation is under control, a spokesperson for the center said.

