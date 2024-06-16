https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/russia-urges-international-organizations-to-condemn-murder-of-media-worker-in-dpr--moscow-1118990748.html

Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Murder of Media Worker in DPR – Moscow

Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Murder of Media Worker in DPR – Moscow

Russia is demanding that the relevant international organizations condemn the murder of Nikita Tsitsagi, a military correspondent for the News.ru portal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

News.ru said earlier in the day that its military photo correspondent Tsitsagi had been killed in an Ukrainian armed forces attack near the town of Ugledar in the DPR. The journalist was targeted by the Ukrainian military, the spokeswoman said. This is the second attack on media workers by Ukraine in a week, the spokeswoman said, adding that the attacks had a similar pattern.On Thursday, Russian broadcaster NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the DPR and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko.

