Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Murder of Media Worker in DPR – Moscow
Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Murder of Media Worker in DPR – Moscow
Sputnik International
Russia is demanding that the relevant international organizations condemn the murder of Nikita Tsitsagi, a military correspondent for the News.ru portal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
News.ru said earlier in the day that its military photo correspondent Tsitsagi had been killed in an Ukrainian armed forces attack near the town of Ugledar in the DPR. The journalist was targeted by the Ukrainian military, the spokeswoman said. This is the second attack on media workers by Ukraine in a week, the spokeswoman said, adding that the attacks had a similar pattern.On Thursday, Russian broadcaster NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the DPR and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko.
Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Murder of Media Worker in DPR – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is demanding that the relevant international organizations, primarily UNESCO, immediately condemn the murder of Nikita Tsitsagi, a military correspondent for the News.ru portal, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
News.ru said earlier in the day that its military photo correspondent Tsitsagi had been killed in an Ukrainian armed forces attack near the town of Ugledar in the DPR.
"We demand that the relevant international organizations and structures, first and foremost the Director-General of UNESCO [Audrey Azoulay], whose direct responsibility is to respond to cases of attacks and murders of journalists, immediately and decisively condemn this cold-blooded crime," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.
The journalist was targeted by the Ukrainian military, the spokeswoman said.
This is the second attack on media workers by Ukraine in a week, the spokeswoman said, adding that the attacks had a similar pattern.
On Thursday, Russian broadcaster NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the DPR and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko.
