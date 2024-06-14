https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-ntv-correspondent-injured-in-donetsk-region-lost-his-arm-in-ukraines-shelling-1118952828.html
Russian NTV Correspondent Injured in Donetsk Region Lost His Arm in Ukraine's Shelling
Russian NTV Correspondent Injured in Donetsk Region Lost His Arm in Ukraine's Shelling
Sputnik International
Russia's NTV correspondent Alexey Ivliyev said on Friday that he had lost his arm as a result of the Ukrainian shelling in the Donetsk region.
2024-06-14T11:20+0000
2024-06-14T11:20+0000
2024-06-14T11:20+0000
russia
russian investigative committee
ntv
sputnik
russia
donetsk
ivan prikhodko
ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
shelling
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584098_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b85a546064b1c0647ea74b3bd2e69a40.jpg
On Thursday, NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko. The Russian Investigative Committee said that it had opened a criminal investigation on charges of murder and obstruction of journalists' activities after the cameraman's death in Gorlovka. "Under the order of the president of the Russian Investigative Committee, Valery Kozhin (posthumously) and Alexey Ivliyev will be presented for the department awards," the committee added. The committee expressed deep condolences regarding the cameraman's death.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-journalist-succumbs-to-injuries-after-shelling-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---gorlovka-mayor-1118937013.html
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584098_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2603bc0586bcd16de148736db2dcd02c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian shelling of russia, ukrainian shelling of donetsk, ukrainian shelling of donetsk people's republic, dpr under ukrainian attacks, russian journalists injured in ukrainian attacks
ukrainian shelling of russia, ukrainian shelling of donetsk, ukrainian shelling of donetsk people's republic, dpr under ukrainian attacks, russian journalists injured in ukrainian attacks
Russian NTV Correspondent Injured in Donetsk Region Lost His Arm in Ukraine's Shelling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's NTV correspondent Alexey Ivliyev said on Friday that he had lost his arm as a result of the Ukrainian shelling in the Donetsk region.
On Thursday, NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the Donetsk People's Republic
(DPR) and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka
, Ivan Prikhodko.
"One arm is lost, but generally [it is] okay, [we are] alive," Ivliyev said in a video from hospital published by NTV on Telegram on Friday.
The Russian Investigative Committee said that it had opened a criminal investigation on charges of murder and obstruction of journalists' activities after the cameraman's death in Gorlovka.
"Under the order of the president of the Russian Investigative Committee, Valery Kozhin (posthumously) and Alexey Ivliyev will be presented for the department awards," the committee added.
The committee expressed deep condolences regarding the cameraman's death
.
On Thursday, UN Spokesman Farhan Haq said the United Nations stood against all attacks on the media including the deadly incident in which Russian journalists were attacked in the Donetsk region.