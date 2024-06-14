https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-ntv-correspondent-injured-in-donetsk-region-lost-his-arm-in-ukraines-shelling-1118952828.html

Russian NTV Correspondent Injured in Donetsk Region Lost His Arm in Ukraine's Shelling

Russia's NTV correspondent Alexey Ivliyev said on Friday that he had lost his arm as a result of the Ukrainian shelling in the Donetsk region.

On Thursday, NTV's correspondent Alexey Ivliyev and cameraman Valery Kozhin, as well as an accompanying officer were wounded in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and taken to hospital. Kozhin later died as a result of his injuries, according to the mayor of the DPR city of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko. The Russian Investigative Committee said that it had opened a criminal investigation on charges of murder and obstruction of journalists' activities after the cameraman's death in Gorlovka. "Under the order of the president of the Russian Investigative Committee, Valery Kozhin (posthumously) and Alexey Ivliyev will be presented for the department awards," the committee added. The committee expressed deep condolences regarding the cameraman's death.

