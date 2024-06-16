https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/russian-military-doctors-extract-unexploded-munition-from-soldier-1118983612.html
Russian Military Doctors Extract Unexploded Munition From Soldier
Military doctors of the Russian Zapad Battlegroup extracted an unexploded munition from the body of a serviceman, the lead surgeon of the group's field hospital told Sputnik.
The operation was delicate not only due to the risk of the round exploding, but for where it was embedded in the patient's body."The shell was located right in the projection of the femoral artery," the surgeon said. "Together with vascular surgeons, we controlled the situation, isolated the femoral artery to prevent massive bleeding, and slowly removed the shell. Thankfully, everything went well, everything is fine."The doctor said his team had a high workload, but were dealing with it successfully.Russia celebrates Medical Workers' Day on June 16. Held on the third Sunday of June every year, the holiday was established by the decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR on October 1, 1980, "On Holidays and Memorial Days."The work of medical professionals, carrying enormous responsibility, is duely respected and honored. According to a survey conducted in 2023 by the employment site Rabota.ru, the most respected profession in Russia is that of a doctor, with 57 percent of respondents agreeing.Much has changed in the Russian medical field in recent years. Science and innovative technologies in the field of healthcare have developed, new high-tech centers have been built, the equipment of hospitals and clinics has been updated and the availability of high-tech medical care has increased.
Army medics have saved the life of a Russian soldier
who had a live high-explosive round lodged in his leg.
"The unexploded munition was removed from the thigh," the surgeon explained. "After the sappers inspected the operating room, we put on bulletproof vests and helmets."
The operation was delicate not only due to the risk of the round exploding, but for where it was embedded in the patient's body.
"The shell was located right in the projection of the femoral artery," the surgeon said. "Together with vascular surgeons, we controlled the situation, isolated the femoral artery to prevent massive bleeding, and slowly removed the shell. Thankfully, everything went well, everything is fine."
The doctor said his team had a high workload, but were dealing with it successfully.
"I just hope that our work will bring us closer to victory in some way or another. That’s why we are all here," the surgeon added.
Russia celebrates Medical Workers' Day on June 16. Held on the third Sunday of June every year, the holiday was established by the decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR on October 1, 1980, "On Holidays and Memorial Days."
The work of medical professionals, carrying enormous responsibility, is duely respected and honored. According to a survey conducted in 2023 by the employment site Rabota.ru, the most respected profession in Russia is that of a doctor, with 57 percent of respondents agreeing.
Much has changed in the Russian medical field in recent years. Science and innovative technologies in the field of healthcare have developed, new high-tech centers have been built, the equipment of hospitals and clinics has been updated and the availability of high-tech medical care has increased.