Work on Kharkov Buffer Zone to Continue Until Russian Regions Safe From Shelling

Work on establishing a buffer zone in the Kharkov region will continue until Russia ensures the safety of its regions from shelling by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Work is underway to establish a buffer zone, a sanitary zone in the Kharkov region. This work will continue until we secure [the town of] Shebekino, the Belgorod Region, and our other areas from such barbaric shelling. Of course, this work will not stop," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiative would be given due consideration. Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dismissal of the initiative, there are likely to be "more sober heads who will think twice if it is worth waiting for conditions to deteriorate even further," the Kremlin spokesman said.

