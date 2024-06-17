https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/united-aircraft-corporation-delivers-another-batch-of-su-34-jets-to-russian-defense-ministry-1118993500.html
United Aircraft Corporation Delivers Another Batch of Su-34 Jets to Russian Defense Ministry
United Aircraft Corporation Delivers Another Batch of Su-34 Jets to Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered the next batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense order, and after a series of factory tests the aircraft have been sent to the troops, the state corporation's press service said on Monday.
2024-06-17T07:49+0000
2024-06-17T07:49+0000
2024-06-17T07:49+0000
military
russia
sukhoi design bureau
united aircraft corporation
sukhoi
su-34
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117525154_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_b457ca4a121281617638197043786ca0.jpg
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered a fresh batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under a state defense contract. After a series of factory tests, the aircraft were sent to the troops, the state corporation’s press service said on Monday.The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to destroy ground and air targets, as well as infrastructure protected by air defenses and located at a considerable distance from the home airfield. The aircraft can operate in the face of enemy fire and electronic countermeasures, day and night, in all weather conditions."Today, UAC enterprises are increasing the production of aircraft. To this purpose, we are improving technological and business processes at our production facilities, finding additional reserves to increase production volumes. In addition, we are attracting new employees to the plants. In Novosibirsk, more than 600 new employees have been hired since the beginning of the year," UAC CEO Yury Slyusar was quoted as saying in the report.Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and effective fighter-bomber aircraft in the world. The plane demonstrates high efficiency and reliability during combat operations even in the difficult climatic conditions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-su-34-unleashes-fab-500-glide-bombs-vaporizing-ukrainian-command-post-1117805029.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117525154_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26f41d3102cc5e8207af5246159462ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united aircraft corporation, russian defense ministry, su-34 frontline bombers
united aircraft corporation, russian defense ministry, su-34 frontline bombers
United Aircraft Corporation Delivers Another Batch of Su-34 Jets to Russian Defense Ministry
Russia’s Sukhoi Su-34 multirole fighter-bomber aircraft is designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. The plane has advanced avionics, improved maneuverability, and increased payload capacity. It is capable of conducting a wide range of missions, including air strikes, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare.
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered a fresh batch
of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under a state defense contract. After a series of factory tests, the aircraft were sent to the troops, the state corporation’s press service said on Monday.
"Rostec's aviation enterprises continue regular deliveries of military aircraft under this year's production program. Another batch of Su-34s has been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces. These bombers are currently in great demand in the air defense sector. The aircraft's capabilities allow pilots to effectively perform tasks in any theater of military operations using unguided and guided weapons," the press service quoted Rostec First Deputy Director General Vladimir Artyakov as saying.
The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to destroy ground and air targets, as well as infrastructure protected by air defenses and located at a considerable distance from the home airfield. The aircraft can operate in the face of enemy fire and electronic countermeasures, day and night, in all weather conditions.
"Today, UAC enterprises are increasing the production of aircraft. To this purpose, we are improving technological and business processes at our production facilities, finding additional reserves to increase production volumes. In addition, we are attracting new employees to the plants. In Novosibirsk, more than 600 new employees have been hired since the beginning of the year," UAC CEO Yury Slyusar was quoted as saying in the report.
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34
is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and effective fighter-bomber aircraft in the world. The plane demonstrates high efficiency and reliability during combat operations even in the difficult climatic conditions.