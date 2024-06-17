https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/united-aircraft-corporation-delivers-another-batch-of-su-34-jets-to-russian-defense-ministry-1118993500.html

United Aircraft Corporation Delivers Another Batch of Su-34 Jets to Russian Defense Ministry

United Aircraft Corporation Delivers Another Batch of Su-34 Jets to Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered the next batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense order, and after a series of factory tests the aircraft have been sent to the troops, the state corporation's press service said on Monday.

2024-06-17T07:49+0000

2024-06-17T07:49+0000

2024-06-17T07:49+0000

military

russia

sukhoi design bureau

united aircraft corporation

sukhoi

su-34

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117525154_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_b457ca4a121281617638197043786ca0.jpg

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered a fresh batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under a state defense contract. After a series of factory tests, the aircraft were sent to the troops, the state corporation’s press service said on Monday.The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to destroy ground and air targets, as well as infrastructure protected by air defenses and located at a considerable distance from the home airfield. The aircraft can operate in the face of enemy fire and electronic countermeasures, day and night, in all weather conditions."Today, UAC enterprises are increasing the production of aircraft. To this purpose, we are improving technological and business processes at our production facilities, finding additional reserves to increase production volumes. In addition, we are attracting new employees to the plants. In Novosibirsk, more than 600 new employees have been hired since the beginning of the year," UAC CEO Yury Slyusar was quoted as saying in the report.Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and effective fighter-bomber aircraft in the world. The plane demonstrates high efficiency and reliability during combat operations even in the difficult climatic conditions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-su-34-unleashes-fab-500-glide-bombs-vaporizing-ukrainian-command-post-1117805029.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united aircraft corporation, russian defense ministry, su-34 frontline bombers