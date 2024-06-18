https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/dreadful-horrible-unspeakable-gaza-war-to-surge-even-after-cabinet-dissolved-1119000265.html

‘Dreadful, Horrible, Unspeakable’: Gaza War to Surge Even After Cabinet Dissolved

‘Dreadful, Horrible, Unspeakable’: Gaza War to Surge Even After Cabinet Dissolved

Sputnik International

The war cabinet was first formed on October 11 as a way to make fast decisions about the conduct of the war, but recently, Netanyahu had come under pressure from the right-wing ministers in his coalition.

2024-06-18T00:38+0000

2024-06-18T00:38+0000

2024-06-18T00:39+0000

analysis

benjamin netanyahu

dan lazare

middle east

israel

gaza strip

hamas

congress

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118402696_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d5fff354e3af570e16eabd98cf331e0a.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved his war cabinet that was created after the Hamas attack on October 7. The three-person war cabinet was dissolved a week after Benny Gantz, a popular opposition lawmaker and former military chief quit. The cabinet, which included Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, was formed as a way to block right-wing lawmakers in Netanyahu’s cabinet, AP reported.On Monday, writer and journalist Dan Lazare, known for The Weekly Worker.co.uk, joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits to discuss how the dissolvement of Netanyahu’s war cabinet may impact Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the Middle East.“I think that Netanyahu will wind up reaching some kind of accommodation with them. The accommodation could take many forms,” the writer and journalist added. “It could be a little more than a wink and a nod, in which he will take their views into account as he prosecutes the war. But I think that the bottom line is that the Israeli government is continuing its drift to the far-right.”The Israeli prime minister’s opponents believe he “never had a strategy for Gaza beyond” destroying Hamas, Sputnik’s John Kiriakou suggested. Kiriakou added that there have been more than 37,000 deaths in Gaza and more than 100,000 injuries with “no end in sight.”“I think that the Israelis have no [postwar] plan. The Israeli government has no plans other than the complete destruction of Hamas or the 80% or 90% destruction of Hamas. It doesn't really care what happens to the Palestinian people themselves in Gaza,” Lazare added. “And I think that the Palestinian Authority is so profoundly unpopular in Gaza, that there's just little chance of them establishing any kind of viable government after Gaza has been reduced to complete and total rubble.”Officials who spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity said that Netanyahu will now be holding smaller forums with some of his government members for “sensitive issues”. Meanwhile, critics of Netanyhau have lambasted him for allowing his decisions to be swayed by ultranationalists in his government who oppose a ceasefire deal with Hamas and who have voiced support for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians out of Gaza as well as military occupation of the area.“The other option is some kind of mass ethnic cleansing, which will in some ways even make things worse, because if you have refugee camps in Egypt or Jordan, they will be rapidly taken over by Hamas, and Hamas will simply shift operations to just over the border, which means the war and the fighting will continue indefinitely,” Lazare suggested. “It is truly a dreadful, horrible, unspeakable situation.”Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed to invite Netanyahu - whose arrest is being sought after by the International Criminal Court (ICC) - to speak before Congress which is slated for July 24. The speech is a redundant exercise to express the US’s continued and unwavering support for Israel as they continue their war in Gaza. Multipe countries, human rights groups and international agencies have accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.“I will not attend. I said that if he wants to come to speak to members of Congress about how to end the war and release hostages, I would be fine doing that,” said California Representative Ro Khanna, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, on Sunday. “But I’m not going to sit in a one-way lecture.”According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the war against Hamas has killed more than 37,100 people. The death toll does not distinguish between soldiers and civilians. The war has been a catalyst for widespread famine and a lack of access to medicine and other aid in the region. On Monday, tens of thousands of Israelis reportedly protested against Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday and called for immediate elections as well as an end to the war in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/us-house-approves-ndaa-amendment-to-ban-gaza-reconstruction-funding-1118924505.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

wat in gaza, does israelis have a plan for gaza strip, the future israeli cabinet, netanyahu coalition