Decisions of Swiss-Hosted Summit Cannot Be Implemented Without Russia – Top Swiss Diplomat

The provisions of the communique signed following the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine cannot be implemented without Russia, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday.

"The vast majority of decisions we have taken today cannot be implemented without Russian participation," Cassis told a press conference. The three main topics of the communique were chosen because the summit participants saw opportunities for cooperation with Russia on them and believed that these topics were of interest to Russia, he said. "We have not touched on other problematic issues, such as territoriality, because we know that we are more or less at a complete impasse here," he added.Meanwhile, the countries that signed a joint communique following the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine have called for control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to be returned to Ukraine."Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] principles and under its supervision," the communique read.The document also called for providing access to sea ports in the Black and Azov seas to ensure global food security.The signatories also said in the document that "all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange."Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.

