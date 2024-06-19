Biden Freezes as Washington Burns
At a celebrity-filled fundraising event in Los Angeles on Saturday, US President Joe Biden appeared to stare off into the crowd for several seconds until former President Barack Obama led him off the stage as the event’s band started to play behind them.
US President Joe Biden decided against attending Ukraine’s so-called peace summit in Switzerland over the weekend, sending Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead, who reportedly left the event after a few hours. Ukraine could have used his help, it seems, as the conference was declared a failure. China did not attend the meeting at all and a record eleven countries refused to sign on the final document, including the US’ southern neighbor Mexico.
Biden instead went to the aforementioned celebrity fundraising event, which brought in $30 million according to his campaign. As protesters accused the President of supporting a genocide outside, the President had his already infamous freeze on screen. Democratic operatives and media outlets tried to brush it away as a nothing burger, apparently thinking we would find their “fact-checks” more credible than our lying eyes.
“He's not in control. He has never been in control,” asserted senior political analyst Michael Maloof on Sputnik's The Critical Hour, speculating that Obama and the Clintons are the ones “pulling the strings.”
“They just wanted a puppet. That’s all they’ve gotten with him and they’re content with that.”
As Biden’s mental decline is becoming harder to ignore, so has the decline of US hegemony, and the US failure in Ukraine is only one point on a long list of items. The United States is finding itself increasingly isolated because of its support of Israel in Gaza.
Meanwhile, what the US has long derisively called the “hermit nation” is coming out of its shell, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a delegation of high-ranking officials visiting North Korea on Tuesday following the signing of a “strategic partnership agreement.”
But it’s not only America’s adversaries who are defying it. Its allies are beginning to as well. Saudi Arabia, considered one of Washington’s best allies in the Middle East, is building a strong relationship with China and has openly considered selling oil in yuan instead of the dollar, part of a growing trend of de-dollarization around the globe.
“If these countries… get off the dollar, it’s going to actually create incredible inflation here in the United States because of the lack of use of the dollar internationally,” explained Maloof. “And you're talking about more than 40 countries that are looking very seriously at that right now. [Biden has] terrible problems on the front burner. Nobody is being held responsible.”
Meanwhile, the so-called ‘greatest ally’ to the US, Israel, has repeatedly defied Biden’s stated redlines, invading Rafah despite US warnings against it. Weeks later, after Biden announced that Israel offered a ceasefire agreement, Israel refused to confirm that they authored the agreement and has yet to agree to a ceasefire despite Biden’s assurances to the public that they would.
After Biden temporarily paused a single weapon shipment to Israel in response to its invasion of Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly undressed the President, who responded approving an $18 billion arms sale to the country.
A little more than a week before his frozen moment on stage, Biden had another mishap during the 80th anniversary celebration of the D-Day Landings and the Battle of Normandy. There, he appeared to wander off while watching a paratrooper performance, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seemingly had to redirect Biden towards the performance.
Days later, Biden was seen on camera bizarrely touching his forehead to a confused-looking Pope Francis during a meeting of G7 leaders in Italy. The day before, US CENTCOM admitted that the Yemen Ansar-Allah movement (Houthis) hit a Ukrainian-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, injuring one crew member and sparking a fire. Their attacks have continued to blockade Israel’s Eilat seaport, despite significant diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.
“They’re trying to push the US hegemonic concept around the world and maintain US power,” Maloof argued. “They’re in a death struggle right now with the rising multipolar world.”
But Biden is mentally incapable of a simple photo-op without some sort of gaffe, much less the decline of a global empire.
On Tuesday, one day after the White House dismissed videos of Joe Biden’s apparent mental decline as “cheap fakes,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Chinese media that his country would like to join BRICS, the economic bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as an informal alternative to the G7.
Ibrahim also praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping while offering thinly veiled criticism of the United States, saying that he would not be swayed by US accusations that Chinese company Huawei would be a security threat if it helps develop Malaysia’s 5G mobile data system.
“If they have compelling evidence to suggest that any company or any country is causing mischief, then all right. They should adduce evidence,” he said. “But otherwise, we will not succumb to that sort of pressure. It is no longer neocolonialism or colonial rule. We are an independent nation.”
“You wouldn't have heard this talk five years ago,” noted Maloof. “We're seeing a change.”