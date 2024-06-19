https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/north-korea-shunned-for-decades-welcomed-into-new-multipolar-world-1119029032.html

North Korea, Shunned For Decades, Welcomed Into New Multipolar World

North Korea, Shunned For Decades, Welcomed Into New Multipolar World

Sputnik International

After decades of being shunned by the international community, North Korea is starting to come out of its shell thanks to Russia and the irrational, aggressive actions of the United States.

2024-06-19T23:25+0000

2024-06-19T23:25+0000

2024-06-19T23:25+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

mark sleboda

noam chomsky

russia

north korea

ukraine

nato

un security council (unsc)

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119025344_0:206:2038:1352_1920x0_80_0_0_c819461e6f9f55afcb0aa4898e245034.jpg

In a letter to the North Korean people, Putin praised the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for being able to withstand “US economic pressure, provocation, blackmail and military threats that have lasted decades,” and said that the two countries are united in their fight against the US, which he said “is making every desperate effort to impose on the world the so-called ‘order based on rules’ which is nothing but a world-wide neocolonialist dictatorship based on the ‘double standards.’”“This is huge,” explained international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Wednesday. “Now the details of this are not known. It is being called a ‘mutual aid in case of aggression’ It does not specify and it does not rule out actually going to war with whoever the perpetrator of the aggression against either party. But I have to point out that neither does NATO’s Article Five mutual defense clause… So, by this analysis, without knowing the details yet, it seems and it’s being reported in the Western press that Russia and North Korea just signed a military alliance equivalent to NATO, which is huge.”North Korea has been under sanctions and embargoes by the United States since the Korean War started. While there have been brief periods of cooling between the US and the DPRK, the relationship has been overwhelmingly hostile over the decades.Since 2006, the UN Security Council has passed nearly a dozen resolutions that sanctioned the DPRK, an action that required the support of both Russia and China, something that is unlikely to happen with this new paradigm.While the global trend against US-led Western hegemony was already gearing up before the NATO Proxy War against Russia in Ukraine, it was vastly accelerated by that and Putin thanked the DPRK for their support in Ukraine.North Korea has long been called the “hermit nation” by the West and is extremely isolated on the world stage. But that could be changing with their growing relationship with Russia.“I know that multiple Russian tourist companies are setting up tours into North Korea. That’s already been going on. I’ve been seeing that in the local media here in Moscow,” Sleboda revealed.Many astute observers correctly predicted that US aggression in Ukraine and Asia would drive China and Russia together, something everyone from Noam Chomsky to Henry Kissinger warned would be disastrous for the United States. But few predicted that it would drive two other US adversaries together as well, and the administration of US President Joe Biden has no one to blame but themselves.“Yesterday and tomorrow, Russia supported the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the heroic Korean people in the fight against the cunning, dangerous and aggressive enemy and in the struggle to defend independence, originality and the right to choose one's own path of development and will continue to do so in the future. I will support you,” Putin promised the North Korean people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putins-north-korea-visit-directly-challenges-us-regional-clout-1119025861.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russias-federation-council-shaping-new-multipolar-world--objective-process-1119022626.html

russia

north korea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

putin visits north korea, russia north korea relations, are north korea and russia allies, is north korea helping russia in ukraine