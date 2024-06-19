https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putins-north-korea-visit-directly-challenges-us-regional-clout-1119025861.html

Putin’s North Korea Visit ‘Directly Challenges US Regional Clout’

Putin’s North Korea Visit ‘Directly Challenges US Regional Clout’

Sputnik International

The results of the June 19 talks between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang are of paramount political importance to the entire Asia-Pacific region, experts told Sputnik.

2024-06-19T14:07+0000

2024-06-19T14:07+0000

2024-06-19T14:07+0000

analysis

russia

north korea

vladimir putin

kim jong un

visit

talks

meeting

negotiations

agreement

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119024104_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d2ab2e8c954b6249f7bba147a7a8f21f.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that aims to serve as a roadmap for future bilateral cooperation in all spheres.The document on comprehensive partnership provides, among other things, for mutual military assistance in case of aggression against one of the participants, Putin told reporters after the face-to-face talks with Kim on Wednesday. The Russian leader also denounced the "indefinite restrictions regime" imposed on North Korea by the UN Security Council (UNSC), which includes an arms embargo, as "orchestrated by the US" and urged for it to be revised. The Putin-Kim negotiations came as part of the Russian president’s June 18-19 visit to North Korea.'Full-Blown Shift in Regional Paradigm'The Russia­-North Korea comprehensive partnership agreement’s clause on military aid stipulates allied relations between the two, Artyom Lukin, a professor of international politics at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, told Sputnik.The fact that Russia has inked the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with North Korea implies that "a completely different situation is now shaping on the Korean Peninsula, and that a Russian [-North Korean military] alliance has appeared in Northeast Asia," according to Lukin.When it comes to the UNSC’s anti-North Korean sanctions, Lukin underscored that "certainly, there are ways to prevent these restrictions from interfering with the Moscow-Pyongyang collaboration."Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Victor Teo, a political scientist who specializes in international relations in the Indo-Pacific region, said that Putin’s proposal to review the UN sanctions on North Korea "is, of course, understandable in light of this agreement.""The problem, however, is that this is probably easier said than done because the amendments probably need to be ratified by the other [UNSC] members, one of which is the United States," the pundit added."The DPRK would be obliged to help Russia defend itself if Russia gets into a conflict with NATO countries; just as Russia would be obliged to help Pyongyang if North Korea enters into a conflict with the US and South Korea," Teo pointed out.Putin's N Korea Visit Reflects Sanctions' InefficiencyProfessor Joe Siracusa, a political scientist and dean of global futures at Australia's Curtin University, in turn, focused on the political implications of Putin’s visit to North Korea. In an interview with Sputnik, he said that the Russian president "is telling the Americans and the others" that his country has "not been isolated either by [Western] sanctions or by other things."Putin’s current visit is "the normal business of a nation," according to the political scientist."There is a common border with North Korea. It was Russian troops that liberated Korea in 1945 and supported the North Koreans in their civil war against the South Koreans. Russia has a long history of economic and security relations with North Korea. I think it's normal," Siracusa stressed.On the whole, the Russian leader's state visit to North Korea was very impressive, the pundit evaluated, pointing to the fact that Putin "got the red carpet treatment’ and that "Chairman Kim came out to the plane to meet him.""This is the kind of that propaganda mill that goes on in Washington with the mainstream media playing sort of the Greek chorus for the American political elite," Siracusa concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russias-strategic-partnership-with-north-korea-to-symbolize-new-level-of-ties-1119009218.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/from-strong-russia-to-impressive-pyongyang-key-takeaways-from-putin-kim-talks-1119021060.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/president-putin-arrives-to-fanfare-in-dprk-1119017262.html

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

talks between russian president vladimir putin and north korean leader kim jong-un, russian president vladimir putin's visit to north korea, the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between moscow and pyongyang, the russia­-north korea comprehensive partnership agreement’s clause on military aid