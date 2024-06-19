https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russias-federation-council-shaping-new-multipolar-world--objective-process-1119022626.html

Russia's Federation Council: 'Shaping New Multipolar World — Objective Process'

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has issued a statement in connection with the International Day of Parliamentarism.

"The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, on the eve of the International Day of Parliamentarism, celebrated annually on June 30, in accordance with the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly A/Res/72/278, adopted on May 22, 2018, calls upon international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of the world to work together to strengthen peaceful and mutually beneficial relations between peoples and nations.Senators of the Russian Federation note that the formation of a new, fairer multipolar world order is an objective process. Attempts of the collective West to impose on the international community a unipolar world order based on the self-interested diktat of Washington and a group of its satellites are expected to fail. Under these conditions, parliamentary diplomacy becomes increasingly important in establishing a constructive dialogue among nations.Senators develop productive cooperation with colleagues from other countries in the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum.The senators assume that the interaction within the OSCE PA, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy should return to strict adherence to the principles of equality of legislators and abandon the creation of artificial obstacles in the work of parliamentary delegations.The Federation Council also notes the importance of further developing direct contacts with the Arab Parliament, the Parliament of Latin America and the Caribbean, the Parliament of the Common Market of South America, the Central American Parliament, as well as with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, the African Parliamentary Union, the Pan-African Parliament, the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The Council of the Federation congratulates fellow parliamentarians on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism and calls for joint efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation between parliaments of the world, preventing unilateral sanctions against legislators and promoting the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the universally recognized norms of international law.

